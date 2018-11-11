search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

The Hindu hater built a Hanuman temple?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | M B GIRISH
Published Nov 11, 2018, 12:57 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2018, 12:57 am IST
What is even less known, is his association with a shrine to Hanuman that dates back to the eighteenth century
While one story goes that the temple was built by Tipu as he was a firm believer in Lord Hanuman who had granted him a boon, another says the temple was built for his second wife, who was reportedly a Hindu, although not much is known about his wives.
 While one story goes that the temple was built by Tipu as he was a firm believer in Lord Hanuman who had granted him a boon, another says the temple was built for his second wife, who was reportedly a Hindu, although not much is known about his wives.

Mysuru: Amid the angry exchanges that mark every Tipu Jayanti and the attempt to brand him as the Muslim tyrant who put hundreds of Hindus and Christians to the sword is the back story of the battles he waged to protect Sringeri and the revered idol of Sharadamba, and the jade Shiva at the Najandeshwara temple in Nanjangud.

What is even less known, is his association with a shrine to Hanuman that dates back to the eighteenth century. Few cars stop or even slow down, but it is here on the busy Mysuru-Bengaluru highway that a Navasara Hanuman Temple sits, which as only a handful know, came into existence because ofthe patronage of the ruler of the Mysuru kingdom, Tipu Sultan. 

 

While one story goes that the temple was built by Tipu as he was a firm believer in Lord Hanuman who had granted him a boon, another says the temple was built  for his second wife, who was reportedly a Hindu, although not much is known about his wives.  

The legendary Tiger of Mysore who stood up to the might of the British empire in India, is said to have prayed at this temple before going to
Srirangapatna to wage war against the British East India Company, which he - like his father Hyder Ali - recognized would be the biggest threat to the Indian rajas and sultans.

The temple with its 5 ft tall statue of Hanuman is under the jurisdiction today of the Mysuru tahsildhar and was recently given a facelift, accordingto its priest, Ramesh who opens its doors every day  from 7 am to 9 pm for abhisheka and other pujas.

Dwelling on the importance of the temple, the priest says the crown of Lord Cheluvanarayanswami in Melukote, Mandya district was first offered puja at this temple before it was taken to adorn the deity during the Vairamudi festival. After Mandya district was carved out of Mysuru, the crown of Cheluvanarayanaswami is now stored in its treasury. 

Mahadev, a security guard of a hotel attached to the temple is a regular visitor, quite taken with the fact that the temple was built by the very manthe saffronists have marked out as anti-Hindu-Tipu Sultan.  

...
Tags: tipu jayanti, hanuman temple
Location: India, Karnataka, Mysore




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhones are losing out to OnePlus, Samsung smartphones in India

The higher average prices for iPhones have led most of the userbase to migrate to affordable Android options.
 

95-year-old wakes up during his own funeral in Rajasthan, family shocked

He was declared dead on Saturday and a priest was summoned to the home to perform the pensioner’s last rites.
 

Royal Enfield roars into global market with Interceptor, Continental

The Standard variant of the Interceptor and Continental GT 650 are priced at $5,799 (about Rs 4.21 lakh) and $5,999 (about Rs 4.36 lakh), respectively.
 

ICC Women’s World T20: Harmanpreet Kaur slams ton as India beat New Zealand in opener

The hitting was incredible and the sixes unbelievably monstrous, making Harmanpreet Kaur the first Indian woman to record a century in the format and propelling her team to a 34-run win over New Zealand in the World T20 opener. (Photo: PTI)
 

MS Dhoni attends India Cements board meeting, enthrals executives

Dhoni, captain of the city-based cement maker's IPL-franchise Chennai Super Kings, holds the post of Vice-President Marketing, in India Cements Ltd. (Photo: PTI)
 

China will have robot news readers ahead

The anchor, modeled on real-life Chinese news reader Qiu Hao and sporting a black suit and red tie, is part of a major push by China to advance its prowess in AI technology, from surveillance equipment to self-driving cars.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chennai: Schoolboy turns into traffic police for two days

The 17-year-old boy is seen regulating traffic near Ega theatre traffic junction in Chennai on Saturday. (DC)

Hijack scare at Delhi after pilot presses wrong button on Kandahar plane

NSG commandos and officials of other agencies swiftly responded to the situation and surrounded the aircraft, officials said. (Representational image)

Army man killed by Pak sniper

Representational image

Women’s Cooperative Society wants Lagadapati Rajagopal's arrest

Lagadapati Rajagopal

K'taka celebrates Tipu Jayanti amid BJP protests; CM, Dy CM skip event

The main event in Bengaluru turned out to be lacklustre, attendees said, Kumaraswamy skipped the main event at Vidhana Soudha, the state secretariat, citing advice by doctors to take rest for three days till November 11. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham