Sonia Gandhi likely to campaign in 8 constituencies in Telangana

Hyderabad: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will campaign in the state after November 19, the final date of filing nominations. According to TPCC sources Mrs Gandhi will campaign for four days in two phases.

Mrs Gandhi will cover eight Assembly constituencies, sources said. Congress leaders are planning to hold a public meeting in Gajwel Assembly constituency from where caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is contesting.

The Congress high command has placed a lot of hope on coming to power in Telangana state, and is planning to send senior leaders for the campaign. Congress leaders said that the campaign of party president Rahul Gandhi and Mrs Gandhi would have good impact on voters.

The high command is preparing the campaign schedule of the two top leaders of the party and trying to get them to address more meetings. As per the tentative schedule, Mrs Gandhi will campaign for two days in north Telangana and in the southern part of the state for two days.