Sangh Parivar draws big plans for Ram Temple in Ayodhya

First three public meetings will be held on November 25 in Nagpur, Ayodhya and Bengaluru.

New Delhi: The Sangh Parivar will hold public rallies in all parliamentary constituencies to urge the government and pressure political parties to bring a legislation for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad working president Alok Kumar said on Saturday said they are meeting religious and social leaders, who in turn are meeting the Governor of their states to tell them that people want Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Governors have assured us they will convey it to President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

“We will hold public rallies and other programmes in all parliamentary constituencies and will meet all MPs to insist that they support the legislation on Ram Mandir. We will hold the first three public meetings on November 25 in Nagpur, Ayodhya and Bengaluru. The whole thing will culminate in a big public rally on December 9 at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi,” Mr Alok Kumar said.

He said these developments will be reported to the ‘Dharma Sansad’ (highest decision-making body of saints and seers) of on January 31 in Allahabad and the future course of action will be decided.

Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at a meeting in New Dehli said there are several people in power who are willing to bring changes, but their hands are tied due to the existing system.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced at a public meeting on Tuesday that Faizabad will be renamed as Ayodhya. The VHP praised the UP government’s decision and linked it to national pride. “There was a king’s road and a queen’s road, there was a Hardinge Bridge in Delhi. They were renamed to Rajpath, Janpath, and Tilak Bridge by the Congress. Restoring the old names or changing the names of places named after people who have attacked India is a sound thing to do for restoration of national pride,” he said.

“The rallies would strengthen the government to bring a Bill and put pressure on parties to support or at least not to oppose it,” Mr Alok Kumar added.