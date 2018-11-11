Poor MP, rich politicos: 16 own assets worth Rs 700 crore

Bhopal: At least 16 MLA aspirants who are trying their luck in the November 28 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, known as one of backward states of India, have owned properties worth around Rs 700 crore together. The wealthy candidates belonging to mainly BJP and Congress were among total 4041 nominees who have submitted their property lists in form of affidavits filed along with their nomination papers. The filing of nomination for 230 assembly seats ended on Friday.

The prominent “crorepati” candidates of BJP included state minister Sanjay Pathak (Rs 121 crore), state minister Bhupendra Singh (Rs 47 crore), state minister Gopal Bhargav (Rs 3.5 crore) and MLAs Chetan Kashyap (Rs 120 crore), Surendra Patwa (Rs 38 crore), Gayatri Raj Panwar (Rs 27 crore), Mohan Yadav (Rs 16 crore), and Sailendra Jain (Rs 13 crore). Similarly, the “crorepati” candidates of Congress included Vishal Patel (Rs 69 crore), Sanjay Sharma ( Rs 65 crore), K P Singh (Rs 60 crore), Alok Chaturvedy (Rs 26 crore), Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ajey Singh (Rs 25 crore), Sachin Yadav ( Rs 23 crore), Arundoya Choubey ( Rs 11 crore), and Tulsi Silawat (Rs 5.68 crore).

Incidentally, the per capita income of MP at current price was estimated at Rs 56,516 in 2017-18 as against the all India per capita income of Rs 86,879 during the period.