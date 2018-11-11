search on deccanchronicle.com
Mining baron Janardhan Reddy arrested in bribery case

Published Nov 11, 2018, 1:31 pm IST
Updated Nov 11, 2018, 1:41 pm IST
The former minister had appeared before the police on Saturday and denied the allegations.
Mining baron G Janardhan ReddyReddy was missing for three days. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Sunday arrested mining baron G Janardhan Reddy in connection with the Ambident Group alleged bribery case.

The former Karnataka minister had on Saturday appeared before the police in connection with the alleged ponzi scam and denied the allegations as a "political conspiracy".

 

Alok Kumar, Additional CP, Central Crime Branch, said, "We have taken the decision to arrest him on the basis of credible evidence and statements of witnesses. We will produce him before the magistrate. We are going to recover the money and give it to the investors."

The CCB also arrested Ali Khan, a close aide of Reddy.

On Saturday, after arriving at the office, Reddy claimed that there was a "political conspiracy" and added that he had faith in the police. 

In a video message, he said he was not absconding and was very much in the city, while asserting that there was no need for him to flee.

"I have not committed anything wrong. The police do not have a single document to prove that I am wrong. They are misleading the media," he claimed in his message telecast by TV channels.

...
