Maharani will retake Rajasthan: BJP

New Delhi: Notwithstanding predictions of most of the opinion polls, the BJP is confident of breaking the electoral jinx in Rajasthan and retaining power in this 'desert state,' which will go to polls on December 7.

The central election committee (CEC) of the BJP is likely to meet on Sunday to finalise candidates for the state, where the main opposition Congress’ main charges against the Vasundhra Raje led government are corruption and failing to deliver on last poll promises. The BJP had won 163 seats of the total 200 seats in 2013.

While the Congress has been projecting a united face in this poll bound state, feedback reaching the saffron camp suggests that the issue of the chief ministerial face in the opposition camp could benefit the BJP. While the BJP is contesting the polls under the leadership of Ms Raje, two senior Congress leaders former chief minister and party stalwart Ashok Gehlot and former Union minister Sachin Pilot are said to be frontrunners for the top post if the BJP fails to retain power.

Though the Congress is trying hard to project a united face, supporters of both Mr Gehlot and Mr Pilot are said to be unhappy with the party leadership for not projecting a CM candidate. While Mr Pilot has a major following among the youth, Mr Gehlot commands loyalty among the cadre.

Though speculation has been rife that the BJP could replace more than 20 percent of its sitting MLAs, sources disclosed that most of the "new faces" have been selected by Ms Raje, who is known for giving opportunities to new leaders in the organisation.

Ms Raje, sources said, has also managed to pacify dissenting leaders within the party and had been tacitly tackling the caste conundrum in the state.

In a state, where OBCs are considered a major vote bank, and Jats a significant vote, the 'Maharani' has been seeking votes from the later by projecting herself as the 'bahu(daughter-in-law)' of the Jats while reaching out to the OBCs. Playing the OBC card, the BJP had named its Rajya Sabha MP, Madanlal Saini as its state unit chief. Though the Gujjars are considered as the traditional votebank of the BJP, the saffron party sent Kirodilal Meena to the Rajya Sabha, just days after he joined the party. Gujjars and Meenas are considered arch rivals in the state and the latter are considered the Congress's votebank.

The BJP poll managers are also confident that the Rajputs will back the 'Maharani,' whose supporters are confident that she will be able to break the jinx of no political party retaining power in the state.