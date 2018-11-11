search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Maharani will retake Rajasthan: BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 11, 2018, 6:49 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2018, 6:49 am IST
The BJP had won 163 seats of the total 200 seats in 2013. 
BJP logo
 BJP logo

New Delhi: Notwithstanding predictions of most of the opinion polls, the BJP is confident of breaking the electoral jinx in Rajasthan and retaining power in this 'desert state,' which will go to polls on December 7. 

The central election committee (CEC) of the BJP is likely to meet on Sunday to finalise candidates for the state, where the main opposition Congress’ main charges against the Vasundhra Raje led government are corruption and failing to deliver on last poll promises. The BJP had won 163 seats of the total 200 seats in 2013. 

 

While the Congress has been projecting a united face in this poll bound state, feedback reaching the saffron camp suggests that the issue of the chief ministerial face in the opposition camp could benefit the BJP. While the BJP is contesting the polls under the leadership of Ms Raje, two senior Congress leaders former chief minister and party stalwart Ashok Gehlot and former Union minister Sachin Pilot are said to be frontrunners for the top post if the BJP fails to retain power.  

Though the Congress is trying hard to project a united face, supporters of both Mr Gehlot and Mr Pilot are said to be unhappy with the party leadership for not projecting a CM candidate. While Mr Pilot has a major following among the youth, Mr Gehlot commands loyalty among the cadre. 

Though speculation has been rife that the BJP could replace more than 20 percent of its sitting MLAs, sources disclosed that most of the "new faces" have been selected by Ms Raje, who is known for giving opportunities to new leaders in the organisation. 

Ms Raje, sources said, has also managed to pacify dissenting leaders within the party and had been tacitly tackling the caste conundrum in the state.

In a state, where OBCs are considered a major vote bank, and Jats a significant vote, the 'Maharani' has been seeking votes from the later by projecting herself as the 'bahu(daughter-in-law)' of the Jats while reaching out to the OBCs. Playing the OBC card, the BJP had named its Rajya Sabha MP, Madanlal Saini as its state unit chief. Though the Gujjars are considered as the traditional votebank of the BJP, the saffron party sent Kirodilal Meena to the Rajya Sabha, just days after he joined the party. Gujjars and Meenas are considered arch rivals in the state and the latter are considered the  Congress's votebank. 

The BJP poll managers are also confident that the Rajputs will back the 'Maharani,' whose supporters are confident that she will be able to break the jinx of no political party retaining power in the state.   

...
Tags: bjp's central election committee, vasundhra raje, ashok gehlot
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhones are losing out to OnePlus, Samsung smartphones in India

The higher average prices for iPhones have led most of the userbase to migrate to affordable Android options.
 

95-year-old wakes up during his own funeral in Rajasthan, family shocked

He was declared dead on Saturday and a priest was summoned to the home to perform the pensioner’s last rites.
 

Royal Enfield roars into global market with Interceptor, Continental

The Standard variant of the Interceptor and Continental GT 650 are priced at $5,799 (about Rs 4.21 lakh) and $5,999 (about Rs 4.36 lakh), respectively.
 

ICC Women’s World T20: Harmanpreet Kaur slams ton as India beat New Zealand in opener

The hitting was incredible and the sixes unbelievably monstrous, making Harmanpreet Kaur the first Indian woman to record a century in the format and propelling her team to a 34-run win over New Zealand in the World T20 opener. (Photo: PTI)
 

MS Dhoni attends India Cements board meeting, enthrals executives

Dhoni, captain of the city-based cement maker's IPL-franchise Chennai Super Kings, holds the post of Vice-President Marketing, in India Cements Ltd. (Photo: PTI)
 

China will have robot news readers ahead

The anchor, modeled on real-life Chinese news reader Qiu Hao and sporting a black suit and red tie, is part of a major push by China to advance its prowess in AI technology, from surveillance equipment to self-driving cars.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Teen girl slaps inspector for misbehaving

The incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral on the social media.

PIL to remove AIADMK flagpole at Salem bus stop

Madras high court

Chennai: Cyclone ‘Gaja’ to hit Tn next week

Addressing the media at his office on Saturday, N Puviarasan, director of the Agromet Advisory Service Unit at the RMC, said the low pressure area over the Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclone with wind speed up to 85 km per hour.

Akbaruddin Owaisi claims threat to life

Akbaruddin Owaisi

Madras high court notice on PIL against IAS officer’s appointment

Madras high court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham