search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Judge warns of stampede over young women entering Sabari

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 11, 2018, 12:44 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2018, 12:44 am IST
The report faults the authorities, though without mentioning names, for the breach of customs and traditions at the sannidhanam.
Sabarimala
 Sabarimala

Thiruvananthapuram: Sabarimala special commissioner M. Manoj has submitted a report to the High Court, painting a very grim situation obtaining on the hills in the run-up to the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, starting November 16, warning there could be stampede and that frayed tempers over the question of young women’s entry could be exploited by extraneous elements in the highly sensitive zone.

The report, which is a sequel to the one already submitted post-Thulam puja, also echoes the police perspective on the difficulties of maintaining order in a surcharged atmosphere.

 

The report faults the authorities, though without mentioning names, for the breach of customs and traditions at the sannidhanam.

RSS leader Valsan Thillankeri had the audacity to “misuse the holy steps” but the report does not pinpoint the responsibility.

Mr Manoj, who is also the additional district judge in Kollam, has highlighted the sheer logistics mayhem awaiting the pilgrims this season, with the Pampa still steeped in deluge debris.

The major concern is about the safety of pilgrims, especially those from outside the state.

...
Tags: sabarimala
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhones are losing out to OnePlus, Samsung smartphones in India

The higher average prices for iPhones have led most of the userbase to migrate to affordable Android options.
 

95-year-old wakes up during his own funeral in Rajasthan, family shocked

He was declared dead on Saturday and a priest was summoned to the home to perform the pensioner’s last rites.
 

Royal Enfield roars into global market with Interceptor, Continental

The Standard variant of the Interceptor and Continental GT 650 are priced at $5,799 (about Rs 4.21 lakh) and $5,999 (about Rs 4.36 lakh), respectively.
 

ICC Women’s World T20: Harmanpreet Kaur slams ton as India beat New Zealand in opener

The hitting was incredible and the sixes unbelievably monstrous, making Harmanpreet Kaur the first Indian woman to record a century in the format and propelling her team to a 34-run win over New Zealand in the World T20 opener. (Photo: PTI)
 

MS Dhoni attends India Cements board meeting, enthrals executives

Dhoni, captain of the city-based cement maker's IPL-franchise Chennai Super Kings, holds the post of Vice-President Marketing, in India Cements Ltd. (Photo: PTI)
 

China will have robot news readers ahead

The anchor, modeled on real-life Chinese news reader Qiu Hao and sporting a black suit and red tie, is part of a major push by China to advance its prowess in AI technology, from surveillance equipment to self-driving cars.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hijack scare at Delhi after pilot presses wrong button on Kandahar plane

NSG commandos and officials of other agencies swiftly responded to the situation and surrounded the aircraft, officials said. (Representational image)

Army man killed by Pak sniper

Representational image

Women’s Cooperative Society wants Lagadapati Rajagopal's arrest

Lagadapati Rajagopal

K'taka celebrates Tipu Jayanti amid BJP protests; CM, Dy CM skip event

The main event in Bengaluru turned out to be lacklustre, attendees said, Kumaraswamy skipped the main event at Vidhana Soudha, the state secretariat, citing advice by doctors to take rest for three days till November 11. (Photo: PTI)

Raman Singh has broken all development records in Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah

Shah asked BJP workers to ensure Singh's victory by at least 70,000 votes from Rajnandgaon assembly seat from where the chief minister is seeking a re-election. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham