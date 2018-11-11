Judge warns of stampede over young women entering Sabari

Thiruvananthapuram: Sabarimala special commissioner M. Manoj has submitted a report to the High Court, painting a very grim situation obtaining on the hills in the run-up to the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, starting November 16, warning there could be stampede and that frayed tempers over the question of young women’s entry could be exploited by extraneous elements in the highly sensitive zone.

The report, which is a sequel to the one already submitted post-Thulam puja, also echoes the police perspective on the difficulties of maintaining order in a surcharged atmosphere.

The report faults the authorities, though without mentioning names, for the breach of customs and traditions at the sannidhanam.

RSS leader Valsan Thillankeri had the audacity to “misuse the holy steps” but the report does not pinpoint the responsibility.

Mr Manoj, who is also the additional district judge in Kollam, has highlighted the sheer logistics mayhem awaiting the pilgrims this season, with the Pampa still steeped in deluge debris.

The major concern is about the safety of pilgrims, especially those from outside the state.