search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Investments in TN will make state India innovation hub: O Panneerselvam

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 11, 2018, 5:46 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2018, 5:46 am IST
He assured that an investment in TN, is a very sound investment and invited them join TN on its aspirational journey, to growth and development.
O. Panneerselvam
 O. Panneerselvam

Chennai: More investments, in value added service industries, research and development, financial technology, will help Tamil Nadu government in achieving its goal of transforming the State into India’s innovation hub, as envisioned by former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam has said.

Addressing delegations at the opening ceremony of the World Islamic Economic Forum and United Economic Forum (WIEF-UEF) Chennai Roundtable 2018 here on Saturday Mr. Panneerselvam said UEF and WIEF are working very closely together, on attracting more investments, into Tamil Nadu. “It is commendable, that they have set a target, of attracting, 1 per cent of all Sovereign Wealth Fund Investments, into Tamil Nadu. This would amount to, 33 billion US dollars. Such investment, will immensely benefit the State and society, at large,” he said.

 

He assured that an investment in Tamil Nadu, is a very sound investment and invited them join TN on its aspirational journey, to growth and development. He informed that the State Government has already identified over 200 Infrastructure projects, requiring investment of about USD 250 billion.

TN has institutional structures, that could rece-ive investments through Sovereign Wealth Funds and Sharia compliant funds. TN has established the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund (TNIF), which was the first Category-I Alternative Investment Fund, set up by any State Government under the SEBI regulations, he said. TNIF provides equity and structured finance infrastructure projects, which have a revenue model.

“Tamil Nadu has also received SEBI approval, to launch the Tamil Nadu Shelter Fund, for investment in affordable housing," he said and added that it was a Social Impact Fund to provide investors, with profit alongside, achieving social and environmental benefits.

...
Tags: chief minister o. panneerselvam




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhones are losing out to OnePlus, Samsung smartphones in India

The higher average prices for iPhones have led most of the userbase to migrate to affordable Android options.
 

95-year-old wakes up during his own funeral in Rajasthan, family shocked

He was declared dead on Saturday and a priest was summoned to the home to perform the pensioner’s last rites.
 

Royal Enfield roars into global market with Interceptor, Continental

The Standard variant of the Interceptor and Continental GT 650 are priced at $5,799 (about Rs 4.21 lakh) and $5,999 (about Rs 4.36 lakh), respectively.
 

ICC Women’s World T20: Harmanpreet Kaur slams ton as India beat New Zealand in opener

The hitting was incredible and the sixes unbelievably monstrous, making Harmanpreet Kaur the first Indian woman to record a century in the format and propelling her team to a 34-run win over New Zealand in the World T20 opener. (Photo: PTI)
 

MS Dhoni attends India Cements board meeting, enthrals executives

Dhoni, captain of the city-based cement maker's IPL-franchise Chennai Super Kings, holds the post of Vice-President Marketing, in India Cements Ltd. (Photo: PTI)
 

China will have robot news readers ahead

The anchor, modeled on real-life Chinese news reader Qiu Hao and sporting a black suit and red tie, is part of a major push by China to advance its prowess in AI technology, from surveillance equipment to self-driving cars.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Teen girl slaps inspector for misbehaving

The incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral on the social media.

PIL to remove AIADMK flagpole at Salem bus stop

Madras high court

Chennai: Cyclone ‘Gaja’ to hit Tn next week

Addressing the media at his office on Saturday, N Puviarasan, director of the Agromet Advisory Service Unit at the RMC, said the low pressure area over the Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclone with wind speed up to 85 km per hour.

Akbaruddin Owaisi claims threat to life

Akbaruddin Owaisi

Madras high court notice on PIL against IAS officer’s appointment

Madras high court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham