search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

I’m innocent, was here all the time: G Janardhan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 11, 2018, 6:31 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2018, 6:31 am IST
Mr Reddy walked into the CCB office with his lawyer Chandrasekhar on Saturday afternoon and denied his involvement.
G. Janardhan Reddy
 G. Janardhan Reddy

Bengaluru: The manhunt for mining baron and former BJP minister G. Janardhan Reddy by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), ended on Saturday with Mr Reddy appearing before the police for questioning. He appeared before the police a day after a local court refused him anticipatory bail, protesting his innocence and insisting that he had been in Bengaluru, and therefore there was no question of a manhunt. 

The CCB was looking for the absconding former minister in an alleged bribery case involving Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd, a city-based fraudulent investment company, which has cheated over 15,000 investors of over Rs 600 crore. 

 

Ambidant owners Syed Fareed Ahmed and Syed Afaq Ahmed had accused Mr Reddy of demanding 57 kg of gold worth Rs 18 crore to bail them out of ED investigation into their fraudulent transactions, including huge investments in cryptocurrency. 

Mr Reddy walked into the CCB office with his lawyer Chandrasekhar on Saturday afternoon and denied his involvement while extending his cooperation in the investigation. 

Denying reports that he was evading arrest, Mr Reddy told the media that he was not absconding and that he had been in Bengaluru all the time.  “I received the summons only on Saturday morning and I have appeared before the police today,” he said. 

"When the issue was first reported in the media, I told my lawyer that it would be better to go to the police. But my lawyer asked me to wait until I received the summons and also informed me that my name does not appear inthe FIR," he told reporters. While CCB officials claim that they are armed with evidence against Mr Reddy for his transactions with Ambidant, Mr Reddy maintained that he has not done anything wrong and the police don't have any proof. "I can guarantee you that they won't find anything to incriminate me," he said. 

A senior CCB officer, who was part of the team that questioned Mr Reddy, said that the former mining baron maintained that he had no involvement in the fraudulent investment scam. He accepted that he met Syed Fareed and his son Syed Afaq Ahmed but for other reasons.

Mr Reddy, prior to appearing before the CCB, released a video from an undisclosed location, claiming that he is not absconding and that he is in Bengaluru. He also asked for two of the investigating officers in the case to be changed.  

Hours after Mr Reddy was quizzed, the CCB summoned owner of Ambidant Syed Fareed Ahmed to confront him with Mr Reddy. Several investors who have been cheated by Ambidant, meanwhile, also came to the CCB office on Saturday with documents to file complaints. But they were sent back by the CCB officials, asking them to file complaints at jurisdictional police stations. 

...
Tags: central crime branch, g. janardhan reddy, ambidant marketing pvt ltd
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhones are losing out to OnePlus, Samsung smartphones in India

The higher average prices for iPhones have led most of the userbase to migrate to affordable Android options.
 

95-year-old wakes up during his own funeral in Rajasthan, family shocked

He was declared dead on Saturday and a priest was summoned to the home to perform the pensioner’s last rites.
 

Royal Enfield roars into global market with Interceptor, Continental

The Standard variant of the Interceptor and Continental GT 650 are priced at $5,799 (about Rs 4.21 lakh) and $5,999 (about Rs 4.36 lakh), respectively.
 

ICC Women’s World T20: Harmanpreet Kaur slams ton as India beat New Zealand in opener

The hitting was incredible and the sixes unbelievably monstrous, making Harmanpreet Kaur the first Indian woman to record a century in the format and propelling her team to a 34-run win over New Zealand in the World T20 opener. (Photo: PTI)
 

MS Dhoni attends India Cements board meeting, enthrals executives

Dhoni, captain of the city-based cement maker's IPL-franchise Chennai Super Kings, holds the post of Vice-President Marketing, in India Cements Ltd. (Photo: PTI)
 

China will have robot news readers ahead

The anchor, modeled on real-life Chinese news reader Qiu Hao and sporting a black suit and red tie, is part of a major push by China to advance its prowess in AI technology, from surveillance equipment to self-driving cars.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Teen girl slaps inspector for misbehaving

The incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral on the social media.

PIL to remove AIADMK flagpole at Salem bus stop

Madras high court

Chennai: Cyclone ‘Gaja’ to hit Tn next week

Addressing the media at his office on Saturday, N Puviarasan, director of the Agromet Advisory Service Unit at the RMC, said the low pressure area over the Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclone with wind speed up to 85 km per hour.

Akbaruddin Owaisi claims threat to life

Akbaruddin Owaisi

Madras high court notice on PIL against IAS officer’s appointment

Madras high court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham