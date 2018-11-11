search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hubballi: KSE slams HDK’s double standards over Jayanti

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 11, 2018, 6:18 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2018, 6:25 am IST
As for minister Zameer Ahmed’s statement that the Bharatiya Janata Party had lost power because it opposed the Tipu Jayanti celebrations.
Minister G.T. Deve Gowda and senior Congress leader Tanveer Sait participate in Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Mysuru on Saturday (Photo: KPM)
 Minister G.T. Deve Gowda and senior Congress leader Tanveer Sait participate in Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Mysuru on Saturday (Photo: KPM)

Hubballi: Accusing  Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy of adopting double standards over the Tipu Jayanti celebrations in the state, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader K.S. Eshwarappa claimed here on Saturday that this was the reason why Hindu activists were killed in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Bagalkot, he regretted that the state government  continued to hold the celebration every year although no one had asked it to.  

 

“The coalition government is intentionally creating a controversy by holding the event. Kumaraswamy, who had earlier assured that he would not allow the celebration if he became Chief Minister , stayed away from it as his conscience did not permit him to attend it,” he contended.  

Clarifying that the Bharatiya Janata Party was only against Tipu Jayanti and not the  Muslims, he claimed it was the Congress, which wanted to divide the Hindus and Muslims.

“No communal riots are reported from any state  where the BJP is in power. But the Congress is trying to benefit from dividing  people on religious and caste lines,” he alleged.

As for minister Zameer Ahmed’s statement that the Bharatiya Janata Party  had lost power because it opposed the Tipu Jayanti celebrations, Mr Eshwarappa  demanded to know why the Congress government headed by Mr Siddaramaiah was defeated in the May election.

The BJP leader demanded an apology from minister T B Jayachandra for  his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed he was only trying to get into the good books of his party president, Rahul Gandhi and former Congress president, Sonia Gandhi by making them.

...
Tags: bagalkot, tipu jayanti celebrations, k.s. eshwarappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Hubballi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhones are losing out to OnePlus, Samsung smartphones in India

The higher average prices for iPhones have led most of the userbase to migrate to affordable Android options.
 

95-year-old wakes up during his own funeral in Rajasthan, family shocked

He was declared dead on Saturday and a priest was summoned to the home to perform the pensioner’s last rites.
 

Royal Enfield roars into global market with Interceptor, Continental

The Standard variant of the Interceptor and Continental GT 650 are priced at $5,799 (about Rs 4.21 lakh) and $5,999 (about Rs 4.36 lakh), respectively.
 

ICC Women’s World T20: Harmanpreet Kaur slams ton as India beat New Zealand in opener

The hitting was incredible and the sixes unbelievably monstrous, making Harmanpreet Kaur the first Indian woman to record a century in the format and propelling her team to a 34-run win over New Zealand in the World T20 opener. (Photo: PTI)
 

MS Dhoni attends India Cements board meeting, enthrals executives

Dhoni, captain of the city-based cement maker's IPL-franchise Chennai Super Kings, holds the post of Vice-President Marketing, in India Cements Ltd. (Photo: PTI)
 

China will have robot news readers ahead

The anchor, modeled on real-life Chinese news reader Qiu Hao and sporting a black suit and red tie, is part of a major push by China to advance its prowess in AI technology, from surveillance equipment to self-driving cars.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Teen girl slaps inspector for misbehaving

The incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral on the social media.

PIL to remove AIADMK flagpole at Salem bus stop

Madras high court

Chennai: Cyclone ‘Gaja’ to hit Tn next week

Addressing the media at his office on Saturday, N Puviarasan, director of the Agromet Advisory Service Unit at the RMC, said the low pressure area over the Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclone with wind speed up to 85 km per hour.

Akbaruddin Owaisi claims threat to life

Akbaruddin Owaisi

Madras high court notice on PIL against IAS officer’s appointment

Madras high court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham