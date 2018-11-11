search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Day before Chhattisgarh polls, Maoists set off 6 IED blasts; 1 dead

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Nov 11, 2018, 11:05 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2018, 11:10 am IST
The exchange of fire took place at a forest when a team of the Special Task Force was out on an anti-Naxal operation.
A Maoist was gunned down in an encounter with security forces on Sunday. (Representational Image)
 A Maoist was gunned down in an encounter with security forces on Sunday. (Representational Image)

Bijapur: A Maoist was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday morning, a day ahead of polling in the region for the state Assembly polls.

A set of six IEDs were planted in a series and were set off in one go. The exchange of fire took place at a forest in Bedre area when a team of the Special Task Force (STF) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official said. 

 

As per the ground report, a body of a Naxal clad in 'uniform' and a rifle was recovered from the spot, located around 450 km from here, he said. A BSF officer was injured in the firefight.  

Further details are awaited as the search operation was still underway, he added. 

Security has been heightened in seven districts of Bastar division and Rajnandgaon district which go to polls in the first phase tomorrow. 

Around one lakh security personnel have been deployed to ensure smooth conduct of elections. Naxalites have asked voters to boycott the polls. 

The 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will go to polls in two phases -- on November 12 and 20 -- and the results will be announced on December 11. 

The first phase of polls will cover 18 constituencies of eight Naxal-affected districts that include Bastar, Kanker, Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Kondagaon and Rajnandgaon. 

...
Tags: maoists attack, chhattisgrah assembly polls
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Netflix CEO Hastings says no plans for cheaper India offerings

Netflix was launched in India two years ago and has won fans among a young, tech-savvy middle class in a country. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
 

Facebook ends forced arbitration of sexual misconduct claims

(Representational image/ Photo: AP)
 

iPhones are losing out to OnePlus, Samsung smartphones in India

The higher average prices for iPhones have led most of the userbase to migrate to affordable Android options.
 

OnePlus 6T review: The flagship killer gets a face lift

Similar to the OnePlus 6, the 6T also offers a robust and speedy performance.
 

95-year-old wakes up during his own funeral in Rajasthan, family shocked

He was declared dead on Saturday and a priest was summoned to the home to perform the pensioner’s last rites.
 

Royal Enfield roars into global market with Interceptor, Continental

The Standard variant of the Interceptor and Continental GT 650 are priced at $5,799 (about Rs 4.21 lakh) and $5,999 (about Rs 4.36 lakh), respectively.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tipu Jayanti: Kumaraswamy's absence an insult to Muslims, says Cong MLA

Following the chief minister's decision to skip the event, reports had emerged about differences in opinion between the ruling coalition partners about Tipu Jayanti celebrations. (Photo: File | PTI)

Chennai: Cyclone ‘Gaja’ to hit Tn next week

Addressing the media at his office on Saturday, N Puviarasan, director of the Agromet Advisory Service Unit at the RMC, said the low pressure area over the Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclone with wind speed up to 85 km per hour.

Akbaruddin Owaisi claims threat to life

Akbaruddin Owaisi

Madras high court notice on PIL against IAS officer’s appointment

Madras high court

Lessons from ancient civilisation hold the key to water conservation

Thamirabarani is a river that originates in the Western Ghats (from the Agastyarkoodam peak of Pothigai hills) in the State and empties into the sea at the Gulf of Mannar after passing through Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham