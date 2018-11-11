search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Contempt of court for candidates who fail to make criminal records public: EC

PTI
Published Nov 11, 2018, 2:07 pm IST
Updated Nov 11, 2018, 2:07 pm IST
The directive comes into force in the assembly elections in five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana.
Following a Supreme Court direction, the poll panel had on October 10 made it compulsory for candidates contesting polls to advertise their criminal antecedents in TV channels and newspapers at least three times during electioneering. (Photo: File)
 Following a Supreme Court direction, the poll panel had on October 10 made it compulsory for candidates contesting polls to advertise their criminal antecedents in TV channels and newspapers at least three times during electioneering. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Candidates failing to put out advertisements listing their criminal records during electioneering could face contempt of court proceedings and those publishing wrong info about their rivals' criminal antecedents could end up paying penalty for indulging in corrupt practices, the Election Commission has said.

Following a Supreme Court direction, the poll panel had on October 10 made it compulsory for candidates contesting polls to advertise their criminal antecedents in TV channels and newspapers at least three times during electioneering.

 

The directive comes into force in the assembly elections in five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana -- in November-December.

According to the directive, political parties too will have to publicise criminal records of their candidates. In a set of 'frequently asked questions' issued for the five poll-bound states, the commission has made it clear that candidates who do not have criminal record or ongoing cases, need not issue advertisement. It said the candidates and their parties would have to bear the cost of advertisements and it would form part of their election expenditure.

To the question "what happens if such candidates or such political parties do not publicise in the manner prescribed", the commission said, "Such failure may be a ground for post-election action like election petition or contempt of Hon'ble Supreme Court."

Any candidate or voter of a constituency can file an election petition in the high court of that state challenging the election of the winning candidate.

On the issue of "someone publishing false information about criminal cases of another candidate", the EC said there are already provisions to deal with any case of publication of false statement in relation to a candidate, including Section 171G of the Indian Penal Code which deals with corrupt electoral practices and prescribes a fine for such offences.

...
Tags: criminal records, election commission, supreme court, assembly elections, indian penal code
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung W2019 flip phone launched with dual AMOLED displays, Snapdragon 845

The handset offers an identical camera setup that we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy S9+.
 

Why did they drop Rohit Sharma from Tests earlier? Virender Sehwag blasts selectors

Opening in shorter formats proved to be a boon for Rohit Sharma, who said that he will not mind taking a shot at it in Test matches too, if the team management ever considers that as an option in near future. (Photo: PTI)
 

Netflix CEO Hastings says no plans for cheaper India offerings

Netflix was launched in India two years ago and has won fans among a young, tech-savvy middle class in a country. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
 

Facebook ends forced arbitration of sexual misconduct claims

(Representational image/ Photo: AP)
 

iPhones are losing out to OnePlus, Samsung smartphones in India

The higher average prices for iPhones have led most of the userbase to migrate to affordable Android options.
 

OnePlus 6T review: The flagship killer gets a face lift

Similar to the OnePlus 6, the 6T also offers a robust and speedy performance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mining baron Janardhan Reddy arrested in bribery case

Mining baron G Janardhan ReddyReddy was missing for three days. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

What is govt's 'tearing hurry to fix' RBI capital framework?: Chidambaram

Chidambaram said if the government did not need any more money this financial year, why was it

BSF officer killed after Maoists set-off 6 blasts in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

A Maoist was gunned down in an encounter with security forces on Sunday. (Representational Image)

Tipu Jayanti: Kumaraswamy's absence an insult to Muslims, says Cong MLA

Following the chief minister's decision to skip the event, reports had emerged about differences in opinion between the ruling coalition partners about Tipu Jayanti celebrations. (Photo: File | PTI)

Chennai: Cyclone ‘Gaja’ to hit Tn next week

Addressing the media at his office on Saturday, N Puviarasan, director of the Agromet Advisory Service Unit at the RMC, said the low pressure area over the Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclone with wind speed up to 85 km per hour.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham