search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Chhattisgarh is almost Naxal free: Amit Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 11, 2018, 1:15 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2018, 1:15 am IST
He blamed previous governments under the Congress for failure to curb the Naxal insurgency and neglecting the region.
Amit Shah
 Amit Shah

Bhopal: BJP national president Amit Shah on Saturday declared that Chhattisgarh is “almost free of the Naxal menace” due to the efforts of the ruling BJP and targeted the Opposition Congress, saying a party that thinks that the rebel movement is a medium for revolution can never do any good for the state.

Addressing an election meeting at Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, Mr Shah said incidents of Naxal violence have witnessed a downward trend in the past several years and credited the Raman Singh government for developing the state as a hub of power and cement production. He also credited the state government for helping Chhattisgarh get rid of the “sick state” tag.

 

“Chhattisgarh is now almost Naxal-free,” he said, releasing the party’s manifesto for the state where the BJP has been in power for three successive terms, since 2003.

Figures on Naxal violence and casualties in the Bastar region indicate that over the past three years more rebels have been killed in the state as compared to security personnel. In 2016, 222 Naxals were gunned down while the security forces lost 65 men in operations against the rebels. In 2017, 150 Naxals were killed as against 74 security personnel. In 2018, so far 21 Naxals have been killed as compared to 16 jawans. At the peak of Naxalism in 2010, 277 security personnel were killed as compared to 172 Naxals.

He blamed previous governments under the Congress for failure to curb the Naxal insurgency and neglecting the region.

...
Tags: amit shah, naxal-free




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhones are losing out to OnePlus, Samsung smartphones in India

The higher average prices for iPhones have led most of the userbase to migrate to affordable Android options.
 

95-year-old wakes up during his own funeral in Rajasthan, family shocked

He was declared dead on Saturday and a priest was summoned to the home to perform the pensioner’s last rites.
 

Royal Enfield roars into global market with Interceptor, Continental

The Standard variant of the Interceptor and Continental GT 650 are priced at $5,799 (about Rs 4.21 lakh) and $5,999 (about Rs 4.36 lakh), respectively.
 

ICC Women’s World T20: Harmanpreet Kaur slams ton as India beat New Zealand in opener

The hitting was incredible and the sixes unbelievably monstrous, making Harmanpreet Kaur the first Indian woman to record a century in the format and propelling her team to a 34-run win over New Zealand in the World T20 opener. (Photo: PTI)
 

MS Dhoni attends India Cements board meeting, enthrals executives

Dhoni, captain of the city-based cement maker's IPL-franchise Chennai Super Kings, holds the post of Vice-President Marketing, in India Cements Ltd. (Photo: PTI)
 

China will have robot news readers ahead

The anchor, modeled on real-life Chinese news reader Qiu Hao and sporting a black suit and red tie, is part of a major push by China to advance its prowess in AI technology, from surveillance equipment to self-driving cars.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PIL to remove AIADMK flagpole at Salem bus stop

Madras high court

Chennai: Cyclone ‘Gaja’ to hit Tn next week

Addressing the media at his office on Saturday, N Puviarasan, director of the Agromet Advisory Service Unit at the RMC, said the low pressure area over the Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclone with wind speed up to 85 km per hour.

Madras high court notice on PIL against IAS officer’s appointment

Madras high court

Lessons from ancient civilisation hold the key to water conservation

Thamirabarani is a river that originates in the Western Ghats (from the Agastyarkoodam peak of Pothigai hills) in the State and empties into the sea at the Gulf of Mannar after passing through Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts.

Madras high court asks MCI to introduce trigger point therapy courses

The judge also warned of summoning the Union and State health secretaries, if they failed to respond by November 29 to the suggestions and queries raised by the court earlier as well as today (November 8).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham