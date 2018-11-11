search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Chhattisgarh gears up for first phase of polls, around 1L personnel deployed

PTI
Published Nov 11, 2018, 2:17 pm IST
Updated Nov 11, 2018, 2:17 pm IST
The first phase of assembly polls will see voting in 18 seats spread over eight Maoist-affected districts in the state.
Security personnel, including central paramilitary force, have been deployed to ensure peaceful polling in the first phase. (Photo: ANI/Twitter))
 Security personnel, including central paramilitary force, have been deployed to ensure peaceful polling in the first phase. (Photo: ANI/Twitter))

Raipur: Around 1 lakh security personnel have been deployed in Chhattisgarh for smooth conduct of the first phase of polling on November 12, a senior police official said on Saturday.

The first phase of assembly polls will see voting in 18 seats spread over eight Maoist-affected districts in the state.

 

Security personnel, including central paramilitary force, have been deployed to ensure peaceful polling in the first phase, Chhattisgarh's Special Director General (Anti-Maoist Operations) DM Awasthi told news agency PTI.

In the last 10 days, over 300 IEDs were recovered from Bastar region and Rajnandgaon district by security forces, he said, adding that all necessary measures had been taken to thwart attempts by Maoists to disrupt the poll process.

A total of 650 companies, including those from paramilitary units like CRPF, BSF, ITBP and around 65,000 personnel from police forces of other states, have been sent by the Centre for the assembly polls, he said.

These units are apart from existing paramilitary personnel and 200 companies of state forces engaged in anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh, the Special DG said.

He informed that around 650 polling booth parties were airlifted by helicopters Saturday to remote areas while other teams would be sent by road Sunday.

Indian Air Force and BSF choppers were pressed into service for the purpose, he said.

"As of now, the challenge is to escort all the polling parties safely to their destination in Naxal-affected areas and later it will be to conduct polls and bring back them safely," he said.

...
Tags: chhattisgarh assembly polls, security personnel, naxal-affected region
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung W2019 flip phone launched with dual AMOLED displays, Snapdragon 845

The handset offers an identical camera setup that we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy S9+.
 

Why did they drop Rohit Sharma from Tests earlier? Virender Sehwag blasts selectors

Opening in shorter formats proved to be a boon for Rohit Sharma, who said that he will not mind taking a shot at it in Test matches too, if the team management ever considers that as an option in near future. (Photo: PTI)
 

Netflix CEO Hastings says no plans for cheaper India offerings

Netflix was launched in India two years ago and has won fans among a young, tech-savvy middle class in a country. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
 

Facebook ends forced arbitration of sexual misconduct claims

(Representational image/ Photo: AP)
 

iPhones are losing out to OnePlus, Samsung smartphones in India

The higher average prices for iPhones have led most of the userbase to migrate to affordable Android options.
 

OnePlus 6T review: The flagship killer gets a face lift

Similar to the OnePlus 6, the 6T also offers a robust and speedy performance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India slams UNSC Sanctions Committees for 'opacity', 'lack of accountability'

Addressing a UNSC debate on 'Strengthening Multilateralism and the role of the United Nations' Friday, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said even as the Council has spawned an entire range of subordinate bodies, the functioning of this 'subterranean universe' of subordinate bodies has become 'byzantine'. (Photo: File)

Contempt of court for candidates who fail to make criminal records public: EC

Following a Supreme Court direction, the poll panel had on October 10 made it compulsory for candidates contesting polls to advertise their criminal antecedents in TV channels and newspapers at least three times during electioneering. (Photo: File)

Mining baron Janardhan Reddy arrested in bribery case

Mining baron G Janardhan ReddyReddy was missing for three days. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

What is govt's 'tearing hurry to fix' RBI capital framework?: Chidambaram

Chidambaram said if the government did not need any more money this financial year, why was it

BSF officer killed after Maoists set-off 6 blasts in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

A Maoist was gunned down in an encounter with security forces on Sunday. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham