AIADMK slams Rajinikanth for supporting Sarkar

Chennai: After declaring truce with actor Vijay and his latest hit Sarkar, the AIADMK has now turned its ire towards superstar Rajinikanth for criticising the attacks on the film that has been certified by the censors for exhibition.

Just because the film has a censor’s certification, it does not qualify to be shown in the theatres with its objectionable content ridiculing the welfare schemes of Amma (Jayalalithaa), said AIADMK mouthpiece Namadhu Puratchi Thalaivi Amma on Saturday.

Even if “misinformation” in a film passed the censor test, it “has to be stopped”, it said.

“Top star, tell us frankly. If you find a lizard inside a packed food product that has all certifications, will you throw it away or consume it saying it has the required certifications?” the AIADMK paper asked Rajini.

Defending the attacks on Sarkar by the AIADMK members, the party mouthpiece said the freebies “are like the reservation system that was brought to bridge the poor-rich divide”.

Taking on the movie hero Vijay, director Murugadoss and the Sun Pictures that produced Sarkar as being elitist, the paper said “these affluent” people could “look down upon the freebies” but then, the Amma canteens served thousands of aspiring filmmakers in Kollywood.

“Aren’t the (freebies) mixies and grinders godsend for the have-nots?” the AIADMK mouthpiece asked. It alleged that despite being aware of all these, the intent of the makers of Sarkar was to “incite” people against the government and added that most of the welfare schemes launched during the AIADMK regime were now being followed by some other states.

The mouthpiece also slammed the filmmaker for naming a negative character as Komalavalli, apparently referring to Jayalalithaa. Taking a swipe at actor Vijay’s reported political ambitions, it said he was “dreaming that he can become the Chief Minister just by mouthing emotional dialogues against the government”.