CM Jagan directs officials to focus on exporting rice

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to focus on more exports of rice. “The state is growing paddy in abundance. Let us focus on the opportunities to export rice to foreign countries in the absence of domestic demand,” he said.

“Work with other companies in the field of exports regarding rice exports. This will be a win-win situation for farmers in AP,” Jagan said during a review meeting on agricultural and allied sectors held here on Tuesday.

He advised the agricultural department to complete the authentication under the e-cropping system and handover both physical and digital receipts to farmers by October 15, across the state. The social audit also should be completed within the given deadlines, he said.

The CM said ethanol would be manufactured from one plant by IFFCO and another plant by Mahindra.

He was informed by officials that the cultivation of paddy crops will be completed in 1.15 crore acres by end of the present Kharif season in AP, while 96 lakh metric tonnes of seeds are being readied for the coming Rabi season, catering to the requirements of 57.31 lakh acres.

Observing that e-cropping has led to transparency in paddy procurement, Jagan asked the officials to supply all material including gunny bags to the farmers at the right time, besides providing them the logistical support.

Farmers should never get a feeling that they are selling their paddy for a lesser price than the MSP. In such circumstances, officials should intervene and ensure that farmers are paid MSP for their agricultural produce, the CM said.

Jagan said the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKS) should create awareness among farmers on when to sell their produce at best price. “In the wake of abundant production of paddy in the state, officials should explore ways to export rice by working with export companies and ethanol should be extracted from broken and coloured paddy.”

He said Geo fencing and QR code systems should also be implemented in the civil supplies department while officials should ensure that tobacco farmers are not put to financial losses.“

The CM directed the department to complete soil testing by the March and April months before the start of the Kharif season. Farmers should be educated on the type of crops to be cultivated and the quantum of fertilizers to be used.

Asking the officials to provide soil testing devices at all RKBs, Jagan said this would help farmers reduce the cost of cultivation.

Civil supplies minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao, AP Agri Mission vice-chairman MVS Nagi Reddy, chief secretary Sameer Sharma, special CS (Agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah, principal secretary (agriculture) Chiranjeevi Choudary, finance secretary Satyanarayana, marketing commissioner Pradyumna, civil supplies commissioner Arun Kumar, agriculture commissioner Hari Kiran, civil supplies corporation MD Veerapandian, AP SSDCL vice chairman MD Sekhar Babu and other top officials participated in the review meeting.