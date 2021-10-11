Nation Current Affairs 11 Oct 2021 New mechanization se ...
Nation, Current Affairs

New mechanization service renews hopes of small and marginal farmers in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 11, 2021, 12:06 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2021, 12:06 am IST
Under the YSR farm mechanization service, a total of 11,960 centres are being set up across the state at a cost of Rs 2,133.75 crore
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

VIJAYAWADA: The state government, which has implemented several welfare schemes for farmers, has taken another step forward by way of providing modern agriculture measures without any additional investment. It is now rising to the needs of small and marginal farmers through YSR Farm Mechanized Service Scheme.

According to officials, under the scheme, farmers are classified into separate groups. The government subsidizes agricultural machinery such as power tillers, rotovators, cultivators, sprayers and the likes. At the level of Rythu Bharosa Kendras, the government provides community hiring centres (CHCs) by setting up five-member farmer groups with 40 per cent subsidy, 50 per cent bank loan and 10 per cent as the group’s share. While the farmers in the groups use these equipments for their own cultivation, it also allows them to rent them to other farmers on non-working days in order to generate extra income. Meanwhile, the government is also promoting the Baylor crop residue management policy to provide additional income to farmers by collecting and selling paddy straw.

 

Under the YSR farm mechanization service, a total of 11,960 centres are being set up across the state at a cost of Rs 2,133.75 crore. Of these, RBKs will be affiliated with a total of 10,750 CHCs as well as 175 high-tech hubs equipped with state-of-the-art agricultural machinery at the constituency level. In addition to these, a total of 1,035 cluster CHCs with combined harvesters are being set up in Krishna, Guntur and the two Godavari districts exclusively at the rate of five per zone. The target for the first phase is to establish 3,250 CHCs by September 30. Till date, 2,520 CHCs have been set up at a cost of Rs 98.8 crore.

 

Officials said that although the farm mechanization scheme has been implemented in the past, it has only benefited a few people. The scheme did not fulfill its core purpose as it could not reach the small and marginal farmers.

Noticing this lacuna, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has put an end to the hardships of the farmers with the farm mechanization service scheme

...
Tags: rythu bharosa kendras, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, ysr farm mechanized service scheme
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

A Bihar native born on May 11, 1963, Justice Amanullah (left) joined the Bihar Bar Council on September 27, 1991, as a lawyer. He has argued cases in the Supreme Court, Delhi, Calcutta and Jharkhand High Courts besides serving as Government standing council of Bihar from 2006 to 2010. On June 20, 2011, he was appointed as a Patna High Court Judge. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao

Justice Ahsanuddin assumes charge as HC judge

GVMC has built eight shelters, including one exclusively for women at TSR Complex. The shelters are located at Bhimnagar, Bhupeshnagar, Maharanipeta, Peda Waltair and Butchirajupalem, DC file photo

Judge to help inmates in GVMC homeless shelters

AP High Court.

HC halt to housing scheme shocks YSRC, beneficiaries; TD seen as villain

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. (PTI Photo)

Corps Commander meet concludes; outcome today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

NSG sees interest rise among states for anti-terror training

Eastern Command Chief of Staff Lieutenant General KK Repswal (in the middle) flags off Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama, a Black Cat car rally of the National Security Guard, at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on Sunday. (By arrangement)

J&K Sikhs govt staff to avoid work until safety is assured

urdwara Parbandhak Committee Srinagar, committee executive members address a press conference regarding the killing of civilians including female Sikh school Principal by militants, in Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)

No power crisis, enough stock of coal for power production: Union Power Minister

Power Minister R K Singh. (PTI Photo)

NCB records statement of Shah Rukh Khan's driver, arrests 1 more person in drugs case

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is escorted to court by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials for a bail plea hearing in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

India, China talks today; Army chief cautions China row could turn like LoC

Before Gogra, Indian and Chinese troops had disengaged from Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso in Ladakh. — Representational image/By arrangement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->