Justice Sharma to take oath as Telangana High Court CJ today

Hyderabad: Newly appointed Chief Justice to the Telangana High Court, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma will take oath on Monday. Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will administer the oath of office to Justice Sharma at 11 am at Raj Bhavan.

Justice Sharma, previously with the Madhya Pradesh High Court, was elevated as Chief Justice and posted to the Telangana High Court by the Centre through a notification on Saturday.