Justice Sharma to take oath as Telangana High Court CJ today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 11, 2021, 7:10 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2021, 7:10 am IST
Justice Sharma, whose parent High Court is Madhya Pradesh High Court, is currently Acting Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court
Justice Satish Chandra Sharma.
Hyderabad: Newly appointed Chief Justice to the Telangana High Court, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma will take oath on Monday. Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will administer the oath of office to Justice Sharma at 11 am at Raj Bhavan.

Justice Sharma, previously with the Madhya Pradesh High Court, was elevated as Chief Justice and posted to the Telangana High Court by the Centre through a notification on Saturday.

 

