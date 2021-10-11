Nation Current Affairs 11 Oct 2021 Justice Satish Chand ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma takes over as Telangana HC CJ

PTI
Published Oct 11, 2021, 12:05 pm IST
Updated Oct 11, 2021, 12:05 pm IST
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of the office in a brief ceremony held at Raj Bhavan
Justice Satish Chandra Sharma
 Justice Satish Chandra Sharma

Hyderabad: Justice Satish Chandra Sharma was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of the office in a brief ceremony held at Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and senior officials attended the function.

 

Born on November 30, 1961 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Justice Sharma was the Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court before being elevated as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court.

In 2003, he was designated as a Senior Advocate by the High Court of Madhya Pradesh at the young age of 42.

Elevated as a Judge of Madhya Pradesh High Court in January 2008 and appointed as a Permanent Judge in January, 2010. He was transferred to Karnataka High Court in January this year.

...
Tags: chief justice telangana high court, justice satish chandra sharma, karnataka high court
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

The searches are understood to be taking place at the premises of Deshmukh in Nagpur and Mumbai. (PTI file photo)

CBI conducts searches at premises of ex Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

India never had more decisive government: PM Modi

Public buses remained off roads, while a few auto-rickshaws were seen plying in some places. (ANI)

Maharashtra bandh: Bus services affected, shops closed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas

Visuals from the Bommai Kolu at the Gandhari Amman Kovil temple. (Photo: ANI)

Over 2,500 miniature idols displayed for Bommai Kolu in Kerala during Navaratri



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Corps Commander meet concludes; outcome today

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. (PTI Photo)

NSG sees interest rise among states for anti-terror training

Eastern Command Chief of Staff Lieutenant General KK Repswal (in the middle) flags off Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama, a Black Cat car rally of the National Security Guard, at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on Sunday. (By arrangement)

China not agreeable to resolve remaining areas along LAC, no results in talks

The Army said that during the meeting, the discussions between the two sides focussed on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. (Representational image: AFP)

J&K Sikhs govt staff to avoid work until safety is assured

urdwara Parbandhak Committee Srinagar, committee executive members address a press conference regarding the killing of civilians including female Sikh school Principal by militants, in Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)

No power crisis, enough stock of coal for power production: Union Power Minister

Power Minister R K Singh. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->