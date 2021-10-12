Nation Current Affairs 11 Oct 2021 Justice Amarnath Gou ...
Justice Amarnath Goud shifted to Tripura HC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 12, 2021, 12:12 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2021, 12:12 am IST
Justice Goud's transfer was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium
Justice T. Amarnath Goud.
HYDERABAD: The Centre on Monday issued orders transferring Justice T. Amarnath Goud, judge of Telangana High Court to the Tripura High Court. Justice Goud's transfer was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium. Two weeks ago, the collegium sent recommendations to the Union government, which, in turn, agreed with the recommendations and placed it before the President of India, for endorsement.

Justice T. Amarnath Goud was born on March 1, 1965, and had school education at St. Patrick’s High School, Secunderabad, Intermediate at Wesley Boys Junior College, Secunderabad, B.Sc. from Arts and Science College, (Osmania University, Hyderabad) and LL.B., from Shivaji Law College, Marathwada University, Maharashtra.

 

After enrolling as an advocate on September 22, 1990, he actively practised civil, criminal, constitutional and all other branches of law. He was honorary president of Human Rights Protection Organisation, Hyderabad.

He also served A P High Court Advocates’ Bar Association, Hyderabad, as vice president, joint secretary, treasurer and also executive committee member. He has been a Lion for the last 18 years in Lions’ Clubs International (Lions Club of Secunderabad Millennium Disc 320C) and trustees of Heart and Eye Foundation and Lions Bhavan, Hyderabad. He was elevated as judge of High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad for the State of Telangana and the State of Andhra Pradesh on 21-09-2017.

 

...
Tags: justice t. amarnath goud, telangana high court, tripura high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


