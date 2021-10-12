Nation Current Affairs 11 Oct 2021 increase in number o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

increase in number of liquor stores that cater to premium brands

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 12, 2021, 7:22 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2021, 7:22 am IST
However, in certain places, locals are resisting moves to establish walking liquor shops
Excise superintendent Lakshmikanth said that there has been a good response, including from women. Representational Image. (DC File Image)
 Excise superintendent Lakshmikanth said that there has been a good response, including from women. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

Kakinada: Given the tremendous response to liquor stores that cater to premium brands, efforts are on to increase such shops in the coming days. In East Godavari district, six such stores have been established at Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and Amalapuram divisions. However, in certain places, locals are resisting moves to establish walking liquor shops.

Excise superintendent Lakshmikanth said that there has been a good response, including from women.

 

These shops are on the lines of super markets and malls whereby consumers can walk in and buy up to three bottles of liquor. There is a rider there-only half and full bottles (375 ml and 750 ml) bottles are sold.

“Nine shops were sanctioned for East Godavari district, which may be increased subject to the response,”’ said deputy commissioner of excise Dr. Anugula Chaitanya Murali. He said that sales persons and supervisors are appointed by the respective depot managers.

However, there is a strong opposition by the locals in some areas. A premium liquor shop was sanctioned for Antarvedi. But, many villagers opposed it as the village is a holy place where a Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple is situated. According to sources, respecting local sentiments, the department has withdrawn the proposal. A similar opposition has been faced at Ramaraopet in Kakinada. The locals submitted a representation against opening liquor shops.

 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh liquor stores, walking liquor shops
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Horoscope 12 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Officials claim that pipelines to a length of 2,165 kilometres of the total 2,179 km are complete. The fact of the matter is that work is pending over 100 kms. There is no MB water supply in 90 per cent of the villages in Sujathanagar mandal. — Representational image/DC

Safe drinking water from Mission Bhagiratha remains a pipedream

Cleaning and sanitation are very good at Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple. Archakas have been found following traditions in performing rituals. Naivedyams and prasadams are prepared in hygienic conditions in adherence with standard safety procedures. — Representational image/PTI

12th Century AP shrine to get ISO 9001-2015 certification

The nomination papers of three persons having the same name as BJP nominee Etala Rajendar (in image) —including Emmadi Rajendar, Eppalapalli Rajendar and Esampally Rajendar — were rejected for not producing proper documents. — Representational image/DC

Papers of 3 ‘E. Rajendar’s rejected

Activists of Youth Congress hold placards during a silent protest in New Delhi on October 11, 2021, days after at least eight people died in an incident involving protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Congress observes 'silent protests' demanding resignation of MoS Ajay Mishra



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India never had more decisive government: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

NSG sees interest rise among states for anti-terror training

Eastern Command Chief of Staff Lieutenant General KK Repswal (in the middle) flags off Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama, a Black Cat car rally of the National Security Guard, at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on Sunday. (By arrangement)

CBI conducts searches at premises of ex Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

The searches are understood to be taking place at the premises of Deshmukh in Nagpur and Mumbai. (PTI file photo)

Maharashtra bandh: Bus services affected, shops closed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas

Public buses remained off roads, while a few auto-rickshaws were seen plying in some places. (ANI)

India-China talks fail to resolve dispute
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->