increase in number of liquor stores that cater to premium brands

Kakinada: Given the tremendous response to liquor stores that cater to premium brands, efforts are on to increase such shops in the coming days. In East Godavari district, six such stores have been established at Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and Amalapuram divisions. However, in certain places, locals are resisting moves to establish walking liquor shops.

Excise superintendent Lakshmikanth said that there has been a good response, including from women.

These shops are on the lines of super markets and malls whereby consumers can walk in and buy up to three bottles of liquor. There is a rider there-only half and full bottles (375 ml and 750 ml) bottles are sold.

“Nine shops were sanctioned for East Godavari district, which may be increased subject to the response,”’ said deputy commissioner of excise Dr. Anugula Chaitanya Murali. He said that sales persons and supervisors are appointed by the respective depot managers.

However, there is a strong opposition by the locals in some areas. A premium liquor shop was sanctioned for Antarvedi. But, many villagers opposed it as the village is a holy place where a Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple is situated. According to sources, respecting local sentiments, the department has withdrawn the proposal. A similar opposition has been faced at Ramaraopet in Kakinada. The locals submitted a representation against opening liquor shops.