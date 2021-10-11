Jagan on two-day visit to TTD; Karnataka CM also arriving

He will participate in the majestic Garuda Seva at Srivari temple and present silk vastrams to the deity on behalf of the AP government. (DC File Image)

Tirupati: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will, on behalf of the state, present the sacred Pattu Vastrams to Lord Venkateswara on the eve of Garuda Seva during the ongoing annual Navaratri Brahmotsavams at the Tirumala temple on Monday.

The CM is slated to inaugurate various development works of the TTD during his two-day tour of the temple city.

TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy along with senior officials of the temple inspected on Sunday the arrangements for inauguration of several developmental works during the two-day visit of the CM to Tirupati and Tirumala.

The CM, on arrival on Monday, would launch all the development works of TTD including the temporary building of the paediatric hospital constructed at a cost of Rs 25 crore at the BIRRD premises, the Alipiri footpath roof-slab works completed at a cost of Rs 25 crore and the Go Mandir constructed with Rs 15 crore near Alipiri.

In the evening, the CM will participate in a procession from the Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple and later present pattu vastrams to Lord Venkateswara inside the Tirumala temple. He will participate in the majestic Garuda Seva at Srivari temple and present silk vastrams to the deity on behalf of the AP government.

On Tuesday, the CM will inaugurate the second boondi potu (kitchen), constructed on donation basis near the Tirumala temple, and thereafter launch the Kannada and Hindi channels of SVBC along with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

The Tirupati Urban police wing and the TTD vigilance and security wing have made security arrangements for the two-day visit of the AP and Karnataka CMs to Tirupati and Tirumala.