Class 10 to have only six papers this year

Hyderabad: The school education department on Monday released a government order reducing the number of test papers of Class X to six from the existing 11. It also includes Urdu as one of the second languages. Earlier there was only Telugu and Hindi.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams, for this academic year 2012-22, will have only one paper for one subject in view of the pandemic situation, when the students lost many classes. Earlier, there used to be one paper for the second language and two each for other subjects.

There is no clarity on the syllabus for this academic year for the students, as they lost several academic days. The government decided to start online classes from July 1 and physical classes from August 1.