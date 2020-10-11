FIRs, medical test must in all sexual offence cases: Centre to states

Political activists hold placards and a cut-out of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath during a protest to condemn the alleged gang-rape and murder of a teenaged woman in Bool Garhi village at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh state, on the eve of International Day of the Girl Child in Mumbai. — PTI photo

Following outrage over the Hathras rape case, Home ministry in an advisory to the states directed that all relevant laws and guidelines in cases of sexual assault and crimes against women be strictly enforced. Any lapses, if noticed, need to be investigated and stringent action taken immediately against the concerned officers, the ministry has stated.

According to the advisory issued on Saturday, the Union home ministry has primarily stressed on three sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr PC) that focus on "compulsory registration of FIR", completion of investigation related to rape cases within 60 days along with a mandatory medical examination which should be conducted with the individual's consent by a qualified medical professional within 24 hours of receiving information of such a crime.

"It is requested that states/UTs, may suitably issue instructions to all concerned to ensure strict compliance with the provisions in the law... also requested to monitor the cases on ITSSO (an online portal to track sexual offence cases) to ensure suitable follow up action," the notice said.

The ministry further said that "failure of police to adhere to these mandatory requirements may not augur well for the delivery of criminal justice in the country, especially in context of women safety,” and warned of "stringent action" against those not following these rules.