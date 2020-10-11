The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 11 Oct 2020 FIRs, medical test m ...
Nation, Current Affairs

FIRs, medical test must in all sexual offence cases: Centre to states

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 11, 2020, 10:47 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2020, 10:48 am IST
The advisory states that all relevant laws and guidelines in cases of sexual assault and crimes against women be strictly enforced
Political activists hold placards and a cut-out of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath during a protest to condemn the alleged gang-rape and murder of a teenaged woman in Bool Garhi village at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh state, on the eve of International Day of the Girl Child in Mumbai. — PTI photo
 Political activists hold placards and a cut-out of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath during a protest to condemn the alleged gang-rape and murder of a teenaged woman in Bool Garhi village at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh state, on the eve of International Day of the Girl Child in Mumbai. — PTI photo

Following outrage over the Hathras rape case, Home ministry in an advisory to the states directed that all relevant laws and guidelines in cases of sexual assault and crimes against women be strictly enforced. Any lapses, if noticed, need to be investigated and stringent action taken immediately against the concerned officers, the ministry has stated.

According to the advisory issued on Saturday, the Union home ministry has primarily stressed on three sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr PC) that focus on "compulsory registration of FIR", completion of investigation related to rape cases within 60 days along with a mandatory medical examination which should be conducted with the individual's consent by a qualified medical professional within 24 hours of receiving information of such a crime.

 

"It is requested that states/UTs, may suitably issue instructions to all concerned to ensure strict compliance with the provisions in the law... also requested to monitor the cases on ITSSO (an online portal to track sexual offence cases) to ensure suitable follow up action," the notice said.

The ministry further said that "failure of police to adhere to these mandatory requirements may not augur well for the delivery of criminal justice in the country, especially in context of women safety,” and warned of "stringent action" against those not following these rules.

 

...
Tags: hathras gangrape, rape fir, medical test for rape, hathra outrage
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Telangana Rashtra Samithi logo

Mulugu TRS party worker stabbed to death by Maoists

Howdah elephant Abhimanyu undergoing rehearsal at the Mysuru Palace with sandbag on his back on Saturday. — DC Photo

Guess who's inaugurating Mysuru Dasara 2020?

DMK President MK Stalin. (PTI)

Release white papers on jobs and investments: MK Stalin to TN govt

An activist holds a placard during a protest against the Hathras victim, outside Chaitya Bhoomi, in Mumbai. — PTI photo

CBI takes over investigation of Hathras gangrape case



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard CHE vs RCB Match 25, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 37 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS RCB Match 25, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs KKR Match 24, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 2 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS KKR Match 24, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs DEL Match 23, Delhi Capitals win by 46 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS DC Match 23, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs KXI Match 22, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 69 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS KXIP Match 22, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs CHE Match 21, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 10 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS CSK Match 21, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Delhi Capitals best Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs, climb back to top spot

Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada led a fine bowling display to end with excellent figures of 4/24, including picking up the big wicket of Virat Kohli. (File Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Slight increase in youth joining militancy but situation under control: Indian Army

Representational image. (PTI)

Fake TRP scam: Republic TV moves Supreme Court; CFO doesn't record statement

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh at the press conference on Thursday. (PTI)

No indication of any tactical military help from China to Pakistan: Indian Army

Representational image.

Amid outrage over Hathras gangrape, home ministry issues women safety advisory

Hyderabad: Members of All Progressive Women Organization during a silent protest over women abuse, at Indira Park in Hyderabad, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Hathras gangrape victim's family to appear before Lucknow court on Monday

Shimla: People raise slogans during a protest march demanding justice for Hathras victim, in Shimla, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham