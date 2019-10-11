Nation Current Affairs 11 Oct 2019 Why 'selfie wit ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Why 'selfie with loo' has become a marriage ritual in MP?

ANI
Published Oct 11, 2019, 9:22 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2019, 9:22 am IST
The initiative is aimed at ensuring that toilets are constructed in every household in the state.
Bhopal: No selfie in loo, no wedding! That’s what applicants under ‘Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah/Nikah Yojna’ are being told in Madhya Pradesh if they want to get married and the brides-to-be want to become eligible to receive Rs 51,000 under the scheme.

As per the government scheme, brides from economically backward sections of the state are eligible to receive Rs 51,000 provided they prove that the groom’s house has a toilet before the wedding. And for that, it has been made mandatory for the groom to click a selfie while standing in the toilet in his residence.

 

Speaking to ANI, Mukhtar Hassan who runs Zara Hassan Welfare Samiti said: “We submit the forms of applicants under the scheme to the municipal corporation. It requires two affidavits and a selfie of the groom inside the toilet of their residence. The form is rejected and the couples are not allowed to get married in the ‘sammelan’ if the picture is not submitted.”

On Thursday, around 77 couples got married in a mass ceremony at Central Library Ground here.

Muhammad Yusuf, one of the grooms at the mass marriage, said, “I had submitted the form and was asked to submit a selfie inside a toilet. When I objected, they said that if we don’t submit the picture, our form will not be approved.”

Another groom Mohammad Saddam said instead of checking selfies, government officials should visit houses to ensure if toilets had indeed been constructed. “Why do we have to submit a selfie? We can as easily take a picture in any toilet. A government official should come and see if there is a toilet in the house.”

Sofia, a bride at the community wedding, however, welcomed the initiative and said: “It is not wrong to ensure that there is a toilet in a house. I think this is a good decision.”

Meanwhile, several locals alleged that many couples have not received money under the scheme since February this year.

 “Couples used to get their money in due time up to February. However, since then, around 600-700 couples in the city alone have not received the money under the scheme,” said Mukhtar Hassan.

 

...
Tags: madhya pradesh, government scheme, toilet
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh


