Nation Current Affairs 11 Oct 2019 Students rally for K ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Students rally for Kashmiris at University of Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 11, 2019, 1:24 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2019, 1:24 am IST
More than 70 students from the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association in HCU participated in the march.
Students of University of Hyderabad hold candles and posters during their protest march on the campus to express their solidarity with Kashmiris who are suffering from lockdown.
 Students of University of Hyderabad hold candles and posters during their protest march on the campus to express their solidarity with Kashmiris who are suffering from lockdown.

Hyderabad: The lockdown of 67 days in Kashmir compelled University of Hyderabad (UoH) students to carry out a solidarity march against the inhuman siege in Kashmir. At 6.30 pm more than 200 UoH students came out in the campus and carried out a candlelight march protesting against  illegal lockdown in Kashmir.

More than 70 students from the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association in HCU participated in the march and spoke about how they have spent two months of anxiety and trauma as they are not able to speak to their parents.

 

Hadif Nisar, President of Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, said, “There is no normalcy in Kashmir and the media which is showing normalcy is spreading only fake news. I had been a month ago to meet my family in Anantnag and the trauma of the people is palpable. Without communication, how can you expect mothers to send their children to school? How will businessmen move out of their homes when they do not know whether they will come back or not?”

The biggest trauma for the people of Kashmir is that they are completely cut off from their near and dear ones. The students in Hyderabad have been able to speak to their parents only once in 15 days. They have to go to the nearest government office for a landline connection so that they can speak to family members.

The students said that there are deaths in the Valley as people are not able to reach hospitals on time for medical treatment. But the government has turned a complete blind eye and they are not considerate about the people of Kashmir at all.

...
Tags: university of hyderabad, candlelight march protesting, jammu and kashmir students association
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Police sent blood samples of Sumalatha and baby girl for DNA testing. The report was in Sumalatha’s favour, and the cops handed over the baby to her. (Representational Image)

Nizamabad: Mom gets back abducted kid

The water stored in bowls by the watchman to iron clothes in the apartment complexes across the city are also found to have larva of aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

Dengue threat is inside your house

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI/File)

Modi, Amit Shah not to campaign in Bihar

Ashwini Mahajan

Nationwide stir against RCEP announced



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh. Here's how?

The concept of this cafe is that people can get their plastic waste weighed and enjoy a warm meal in return. (Photo: ANI)
 

Now you can buy Tata Tigor EV! prices start from Rs 12.59 lakh

Price of the Tigor EV for fleet operators starts from Rs 9.44 lakh.
 

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

Dussehra festival in Devaragatta village of Kurnool district is celebrated in a unique way every year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

The Detel Marvell employs a simple design. The speaker comes in a near-oval shape, with all the output ends up front, all the control buttons on the, and all the ports behind.
 

Jennifer Aniston recalls how Harvey Weinstein 'bullied' her

Jennifer Aniston. (Photo: AP)
 

MG Hector 1.5-litre petrol hybrid manual mileage: real vs claimed

The petrol-hybrid variant of Hector was unable to meet its claimed fuel efficiency figures in neither the city nor on the highway.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cyberabad police study reasons for accidents

“Lack of control of the over-speeding vehicle, and lack of driving skills and not wearing headgear resulted in the accident and the deaths of two persons,” said Cyberabad DCP (Traffic) SM Vijay Kumar.

Telangana government plans to finish grand structure next to Haj House

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali (Photo: File)

Meet a diplomatic move to cement trade ties: BJP

File photo of PM Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese ethnic food, a hit in Ooty

Liao Pao Chun, Proprietor of the Shinkows restaurant in Ooty.

Chinese first planted cinchona to fight malaria in Nilgiris

D.Venugopal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham