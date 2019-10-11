Students rally for Kashmiris at University of Hyderabad

Students of University of Hyderabad hold candles and posters during their protest march on the campus to express their solidarity with Kashmiris who are suffering from lockdown.

Hyderabad: The lockdown of 67 days in Kashmir compelled University of Hyderabad (UoH) students to carry out a solidarity march against the inhuman siege in Kashmir. At 6.30 pm more than 200 UoH students came out in the campus and carried out a candlelight march protesting against illegal lockdown in Kashmir.

More than 70 students from the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association in HCU participated in the march and spoke about how they have spent two months of anxiety and trauma as they are not able to speak to their parents.

Hadif Nisar, President of Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, said, “There is no normalcy in Kashmir and the media which is showing normalcy is spreading only fake news. I had been a month ago to meet my family in Anantnag and the trauma of the people is palpable. Without communication, how can you expect mothers to send their children to school? How will businessmen move out of their homes when they do not know whether they will come back or not?”

The biggest trauma for the people of Kashmir is that they are completely cut off from their near and dear ones. The students in Hyderabad have been able to speak to their parents only once in 15 days. They have to go to the nearest government office for a landline connection so that they can speak to family members.

The students said that there are deaths in the Valley as people are not able to reach hospitals on time for medical treatment. But the government has turned a complete blind eye and they are not considerate about the people of Kashmir at all.