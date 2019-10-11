Nation Current Affairs 11 Oct 2019 Rajnath Singh lauds ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajnath Singh lauds US role in countering terrorism

ANI
Published Oct 11, 2019, 9:08 pm IST
Updated Oct 11, 2019, 9:08 pm IST
Singh made the remarks during his meeting with US Senators Ted Cruz and Maggie Hassan who called on him.
A Defence Ministry release said that the minister expressed satisfaction over the progress made in the partnership between India and the US and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defence relationship. (Photo: File)
 A Defence Ministry release said that the minister expressed satisfaction over the progress made in the partnership between India and the US and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defence relationship. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the US was one of the most important and trusted partners of India and lauded its role in countering terrorism.

Singh made the remarks during his meeting with US Senators Ted Cruz and Maggie Hassan who called on him.

 

A Defence Ministry release said that the minister expressed satisfaction over the progress made in the partnership between India and the US and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defence relationship.

Singh appreciated the role played by the US in countering terrorism. "He reiterated Government of India's commitment to work with the international community in combating the menace plaguing the world," the release said.

Terming the US as world's oldest democracy and one of the most important and trusted partners of India, Singh said that cooperation between two countries has seen tremendous growth in the last five years and expressed hope that the strategic partnership will expand and flourish further in the coming years.

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Defence Ministry officials attended the meeting.

Cruz is Republican Party Senator from Texas and Hassan is a Democratic Party Senator from New Hampshire.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: rajnath singh, terrorism, ted cruz, maggie hassan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Taking forward the Wuhan Spirit, the Mahabalipuram meet will provide an opportunity to the Chinese President and PM Modi to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Modi, Xi enjoy Carnatic music, Kathakali at sea-facing Shore Temple

Gandhi had made the remark while campaigning during the Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on April 23 this year.(Photo: ANI | File)

Gujarat: Court accepts Rahul's bail request in defamation case

The programme showcased the Indian classical dance forms of Kathakali and Bharatnatyam to fast-paced Carnatic music, highlighting the region's magnificent roots. (Photo: ANI)

Modi-Xi meet: Tamil song at cultural event invokes peace

The Chennai informal summit will provide an opportunity to the two leaders to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. (Photo: Twitter | @nardendramodi)

India rolls out red carpet for Xi Jinping, will hold talks to expand overall ties



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BS6-compliant Hero Splendor iSmart power figures leaked

Expect Hero Splendor iSmart to command a premium of around Rs 7,000 over the current model.
 

Why 'selfie with loo' has become a marriage ritual in MP?

Meanwhile, several locals alleged that many couples have not received money under the scheme since February this year. (Representational Image)
 

Jeep offers benefits up to Rs 1.5 lakh on Compass this Diwali

Jeep launched its most-affordable product, the Compass, in 2017 and priced it at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
 

Now enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh. Here's how?

The concept of this cafe is that people can get their plastic waste weighed and enjoy a warm meal in return. (Photo: ANI)
 

Now you can buy Tata Tigor EV! prices start from Rs 12.59 lakh

Price of the Tigor EV for fleet operators starts from Rs 9.44 lakh.
 

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

Dussehra festival in Devaragatta village of Kurnool district is celebrated in a unique way every year. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi, Xi enjoy Carnatic music, Kathakali at sea-facing Shore Temple

Taking forward the Wuhan Spirit, the Mahabalipuram meet will provide an opportunity to the Chinese President and PM Modi to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Gujarat: Court accepts Rahul's bail request in defamation case

Gandhi had made the remark while campaigning during the Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on April 23 this year.(Photo: ANI | File)

Modi-Xi meet: Tamil song at cultural event invokes peace

The programme showcased the Indian classical dance forms of Kathakali and Bharatnatyam to fast-paced Carnatic music, highlighting the region's magnificent roots. (Photo: ANI)

India rolls out red carpet for Xi Jinping, will hold talks to expand overall ties

The Chennai informal summit will provide an opportunity to the two leaders to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. (Photo: Twitter | @nardendramodi)

Postpaid mobile services likely to resume in Kashmir from Saturday

The valley has nearly 66 lakh mobile subscribers out of which nearly 40 lakh subscribers have post-paid facilities. The move comes barely two days after the Centre issued an advisory opening the valley for tourists. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham