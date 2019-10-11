Nation Current Affairs 11 Oct 2019 Modi, Amit Shah not ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi, Amit Shah not to campaign in Bihar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Oct 11, 2019, 1:20 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2019, 1:20 am IST
The BJP did not include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah’s name in the list, citing their “busy schedule” as a reason.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI/File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI/File)

Patna: The BJP on Thursday rele-ased a list of 35-star campaigners for the upcoming Bihar byelections.

While the BJP didn’t inc-lude Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah’s name in the list, citing their “busy schedule” as a reason, sources claimed that the JD(U), which is also preparing its own list may announce poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s name as one of its star campaigners.

 

Sources said that Mr Kishor’s name may cause uneasiness in the NDA camp due to his closeness with other political parties, including Trinamul in West Bengal, where the BJP has also emerged as the main challenger.

Reacting to the development, BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand told this newspaper that the inclusion of Prashant Kishor in the list of star campaigners is an “internal matter and the decision of the JD(U). So, there is no need for the BJP to make any comments on the issue”.

When asked why the BJP has not included the na-mes of Mr Modi and Mr Shah in the list of campaigners, he said, “The time schedule of the Pri-me Minister and home minister is important for the country. Both the leaders are currently busy with nation-building. The-refore, we feel that the galaxy of leaders included in the Bihar BJP campaigners’ list is sufficient to lead the campaign for the byelections”.

The BJP leaders who have been included in the list of star campaigners include the party’s working president J.P. Nadda, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh.

...
Tags: amit shah


Latest From Nation

Police sent blood samples of Sumalatha and baby girl for DNA testing. The report was in Sumalatha’s favour, and the cops handed over the baby to her. (Representational Image)

Nizamabad: Mom gets back abducted kid

Students of University of Hyderabad hold candles and posters during their protest march on the campus to express their solidarity with Kashmiris who are suffering from lockdown.

Students rally for Kashmiris at University of Hyderabad

The water stored in bowls by the watchman to iron clothes in the apartment complexes across the city are also found to have larva of aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

Dengue threat is inside your house

Ashwini Mahajan

Nationwide stir against RCEP announced



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh. Here's how?

The concept of this cafe is that people can get their plastic waste weighed and enjoy a warm meal in return. (Photo: ANI)
 

Now you can buy Tata Tigor EV! prices start from Rs 12.59 lakh

Price of the Tigor EV for fleet operators starts from Rs 9.44 lakh.
 

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

Dussehra festival in Devaragatta village of Kurnool district is celebrated in a unique way every year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

The Detel Marvell employs a simple design. The speaker comes in a near-oval shape, with all the output ends up front, all the control buttons on the, and all the ports behind.
 

Jennifer Aniston recalls how Harvey Weinstein 'bullied' her

Jennifer Aniston. (Photo: AP)
 

MG Hector 1.5-litre petrol hybrid manual mileage: real vs claimed

The petrol-hybrid variant of Hector was unable to meet its claimed fuel efficiency figures in neither the city nor on the highway.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cyberabad police study reasons for accidents

“Lack of control of the over-speeding vehicle, and lack of driving skills and not wearing headgear resulted in the accident and the deaths of two persons,” said Cyberabad DCP (Traffic) SM Vijay Kumar.

Telangana government plans to finish grand structure next to Haj House

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali (Photo: File)

Meet a diplomatic move to cement trade ties: BJP

File photo of PM Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese ethnic food, a hit in Ooty

Liao Pao Chun, Proprietor of the Shinkows restaurant in Ooty.

Chinese first planted cinchona to fight malaria in Nilgiris

D.Venugopal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham