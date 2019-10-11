Nation Current Affairs 11 Oct 2019 K'taka: Scribes ...
Nation, Current Affairs

K'taka: Scribes to protest live telecast ban on House proceedings today

ANI
Published Oct 11, 2019, 10:54 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2019, 10:54 am IST
Journalists were miffed after Kageri took the memorandum and left the chamber without listening to their grievances, sources said.
Hence, the scribes decided to stage a protest against the Speaker. (Photo: ANI)
 Hence, the scribes decided to stage a protest against the Speaker. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Miffed with Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri's decision to bar media from telecasting House proceedings, journalists will stage a demonstration here on Friday.

Scribes from Kannada news channels and national media representatives met Kageri at his chamber in Vidhana Soudha on Thursday and submitted a memorandum asking the Speaker to take back his decision.

 

However, Kageri stood his stand, reiterating that restrictions were imposed in accordance with rules.

Sources said that Kageri was following the directions given by BJP leaders to not allow media to telecast the House proceedings. They also said that the decision will not allow people to watch what their representatives are doing inside the assembly.

Journalists were miffed after Kageri took the memorandum and left the chamber without listening to their grievances, sources said.

Hence, the scribes decided to stage a protest against the Speaker.

The previous Congress-JD(S) coalition government had initiated a move to restrict media from entering the House. However, this was criticised by many people, including the BJP.

Earlier, Kageri said that the ban was for three days only on a trial basis. "We are following the rules. We have taken this decision to ban media for 3 days on a trial basis," he told reporters here.

The three-day winter session of the Karnataka Assembly commenced on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had said that he would request Kageri to reconsider his decision on barring media from telecasting the house proceedings.

"My government is always committed to freedom of media. I will make a sincere effort and request speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri to reconsider his decision on barring media from telecasting the house proceedings," tweeted Chief Minister's Office, Karnataka.

As per the order, only Doordarshan cameras are allowed inside the Legislative Assembly.  

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: karnataka, karnataka crisis, vishweshwara hegde kageri, congress, jd(s)
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

Besides raiding the office, residence and institutions belonging to Parameshwara, the I-T officials also searched the residence of his brother G Shivaprasad and personal assistant Ramesh, sources in the department said. (Photo: File)

I-T dept seizes Rs 5 cr cash in raids against former K'taka Dy CM, others

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that his head hangs in shame when he sees the current lot of Congress leaders. (Photo: File)

Head hangs in shame when I see current lot of Cong leaders: Uddhav Thackeray

Tripathi was responding to remarks made in the Committee by Pakistan's outgoing UN envoy Maleeha Lodhi on Wednesday in which she had raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and referred to the condition of children in the state in the aftermath of India revoking Article 370. (Photo: File)

Pakistan has dubious distinction of recruiting children in terrorism: India

A 30-year-old delivery agent associated to an e-commerce firm was booked by police in Noida after a city-based customer accused him of rape attempt, officials said on Thursday. (Representational Image)

Noida woman accuses delivery agent of rape bid, later wants FIR quashed



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jeep offers benefits up to Rs 1.5 lakh on Compass this Diwali

Jeep launched its most-affordable product, the Compass, in 2017 and priced it at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
 

Now enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh. Here's how?

The concept of this cafe is that people can get their plastic waste weighed and enjoy a warm meal in return. (Photo: ANI)
 

Now you can buy Tata Tigor EV! prices start from Rs 12.59 lakh

Price of the Tigor EV for fleet operators starts from Rs 9.44 lakh.
 

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

Dussehra festival in Devaragatta village of Kurnool district is celebrated in a unique way every year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

The Detel Marvell employs a simple design. The speaker comes in a near-oval shape, with all the output ends up front, all the control buttons on the, and all the ports behind.
 

Jennifer Aniston recalls how Harvey Weinstein 'bullied' her

Jennifer Aniston. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

I-T dept seizes Rs 5 cr cash in raids against former K'taka Dy CM, others

Besides raiding the office, residence and institutions belonging to Parameshwara, the I-T officials also searched the residence of his brother G Shivaprasad and personal assistant Ramesh, sources in the department said. (Photo: File)

Pakistan has dubious distinction of recruiting children in terrorism: India

Tripathi was responding to remarks made in the Committee by Pakistan's outgoing UN envoy Maleeha Lodhi on Wednesday in which she had raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and referred to the condition of children in the state in the aftermath of India revoking Article 370. (Photo: File)

Kejriwal to address summit through video after MEA denies permission to Denmark

The MEA had denied permission to the Delhi chief minister, saying that clearance from

'Yeddy is like BJP's unwanted child': Cong targets Karnataka CM, Modi

Siddaramaiah criticised the Prime Minister for not visiting the flood-hit areas in the state, saying:

'India, China pose no threat to each other': Chinese Envoy ahead of Modi-Xi summit

After Xi-Khan meeting, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India's consistent and clear position has been that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country and China is well aware of New Delhi's position. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham