Nation Current Affairs 11 Oct 2019 Kejriwal to address ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kejriwal to address summit through video after MEA denies permission to Denmark

PTI
Published Oct 11, 2019, 10:16 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2019, 10:16 am IST
The chief minister will also address a joint press conference with mayors of six major world cities at 12 pm on Friday, a statement stated.
The MEA had denied permission to the Delhi chief minister, saying that clearance from "political angel" has been denied. (Photo: File)
 The MEA had denied permission to the Delhi chief minister, saying that clearance from "political angel" has been denied. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address the C-40 Climate Change Summit through a video conference on Friday after the Ministry of External Affairs denied him permission to visit Denmark, a statement said on Thursday.

According to the government, the chief minister has accepted the request of the summit organisers to deliver his address through video conference in the session titled 'breathe deeply, city solutions for clean air'.

 

The chief minister will also address a joint press conference with mayors of six major world cities at 12 pm on Friday, a statement stated.

The MEA had denied permission to the Delhi chief minister, saying that clearance from "political angel" has been denied.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: delhi, arvind kejriwal, ministry of external affairs
Location: India, Chhatisgarh


Latest From Nation

Besides raiding the office, residence and institutions belonging to Parameshwara, the I-T officials also searched the residence of his brother G Shivaprasad and personal assistant Ramesh, sources in the department said. (Photo: File)

I-T dept seizes Rs 5 cr cash in raids against former K'taka Dy CM, others

Hence, the scribes decided to stage a protest against the Speaker. (Photo: ANI)

K'taka: Scribes to protest live telecast ban on House proceedings today

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that his head hangs in shame when he sees the current lot of Congress leaders. (Photo: File)

Head hangs in shame when I see current lot of Cong leaders: Uddhav Thackeray

Tripathi was responding to remarks made in the Committee by Pakistan's outgoing UN envoy Maleeha Lodhi on Wednesday in which she had raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and referred to the condition of children in the state in the aftermath of India revoking Article 370. (Photo: File)

Pakistan has dubious distinction of recruiting children in terrorism: India



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jeep offers benefits up to Rs 1.5 lakh on Compass this Diwali

Jeep launched its most-affordable product, the Compass, in 2017 and priced it at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
 

Now enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh. Here's how?

The concept of this cafe is that people can get their plastic waste weighed and enjoy a warm meal in return. (Photo: ANI)
 

Now you can buy Tata Tigor EV! prices start from Rs 12.59 lakh

Price of the Tigor EV for fleet operators starts from Rs 9.44 lakh.
 

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

Dussehra festival in Devaragatta village of Kurnool district is celebrated in a unique way every year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

The Detel Marvell employs a simple design. The speaker comes in a near-oval shape, with all the output ends up front, all the control buttons on the, and all the ports behind.
 

Jennifer Aniston recalls how Harvey Weinstein 'bullied' her

Jennifer Aniston. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pakistan has dubious distinction of recruiting children in terrorism: India

Tripathi was responding to remarks made in the Committee by Pakistan's outgoing UN envoy Maleeha Lodhi on Wednesday in which she had raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and referred to the condition of children in the state in the aftermath of India revoking Article 370. (Photo: File)

'Yeddy is like BJP's unwanted child': Cong targets Karnataka CM, Modi

Siddaramaiah criticised the Prime Minister for not visiting the flood-hit areas in the state, saying:

'India, China pose no threat to each other': Chinese Envoy ahead of Modi-Xi summit

After Xi-Khan meeting, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India's consistent and clear position has been that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country and China is well aware of New Delhi's position. (Photo: File)

Why 'selfie with loo' has become a marriage ritual in MP?

Meanwhile, several locals alleged that many couples have not received money under the scheme since February this year. (Representational Image)

Cyberabad police study reasons for accidents

“Lack of control of the over-speeding vehicle, and lack of driving skills and not wearing headgear resulted in the accident and the deaths of two persons,” said Cyberabad DCP (Traffic) SM Vijay Kumar.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham