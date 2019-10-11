Nation Current Affairs 11 Oct 2019 India rolls out red ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India rolls out red carpet for Xi Jinping, will hold talks to expand overall ties

ANI
Published Oct 11, 2019, 3:48 pm IST
Updated Oct 11, 2019, 3:48 pm IST
Xi will proceed to Mamallapuram amid tight security by road, where he will meet Prime Minister Modi.
The Chennai informal summit will provide an opportunity to the two leaders to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. (Photo: Twitter | @nardendramodi)
 The Chennai informal summit will provide an opportunity to the two leaders to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. (Photo: Twitter | @nardendramodi)

Chennai: A red carpet was rolled out on Friday to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping in the city with a grand cultural performance at the airport and school students waving flags of India and China in full display. Children in a large number were also seen holding cute panda soft toys.

With Xi's photo in the backdrop, children stood in a pattern to say 'welcome' in Chinese. 'Hearty welcome' was also written in yellow close to the formation of the pupils, who were dressed in red T-shirts.

 

The Chinese President arrived here to kick start a two-day informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mamallapuram, a coastal town located about 56-km south of Chennai.

Xi will proceed to Mamallapuram amid tight security by road, where he will meet Prime Minister Modi.

The Chennai airport was also decked with flowers, banana leaves and flags of both India and China in the honour of the Chinese President.

Security has also been heightened across Chennai and Mamallapuram. Normal traffic in the city has also been diverted at many places in a bid to ensure safety.

Xi is accompanied by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Politburo members on his visit.

The Chennai informal summit will provide an opportunity to the two leaders to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

In the summit, the focus of the talks is likely to be on steps to ensure mutual development and expanding overall ties between the two countries.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: xi jinping, wang yi
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

The valley has nearly 66 lakh mobile subscribers out of which nearly 40 lakh subscribers have post-paid facilities. The move comes barely two days after the Centre issued an advisory opening the valley for tourists. (Photo: File)

Postpaid mobile services likely to resume in Kashmir from Saturday

While the two leaders on Friday are scheduled to undertake guided tours of UNESCO sites in the historic coastal city, the talks between Modi and Xi are scheduled for Saturday. (Photo: File | ANI)

Modi, Xi to have total engagement of 6 hours during 2-day summit in TN

A Delhi court Friday granted the police 4-day custody of former Fortis Healthcare promoters Malvinder Singh, his brother Shivinder and three others, arrested for allegedly misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) and causing it losses of Rs 2,397 crore (Photo: File)

Ex-Fortis promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh remanded to 4-day police custody

And before he became Asim Umar, he was Sana-ul-Haq, a peasant’s son from Uttar Pradesh, who disappeared from his home in 1995 to begin his new life in Pakistan. (Photo: ANI)

South Asia Qaeda chief and India-born terrorist killed on joint US-Afghan raids



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BS6-compliant Hero Splendor iSmart power figures leaked

Expect Hero Splendor iSmart to command a premium of around Rs 7,000 over the current model.
 

Why 'selfie with loo' has become a marriage ritual in MP?

Meanwhile, several locals alleged that many couples have not received money under the scheme since February this year. (Representational Image)
 

Jeep offers benefits up to Rs 1.5 lakh on Compass this Diwali

Jeep launched its most-affordable product, the Compass, in 2017 and priced it at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
 

Now enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh. Here's how?

The concept of this cafe is that people can get their plastic waste weighed and enjoy a warm meal in return. (Photo: ANI)
 

Now you can buy Tata Tigor EV! prices start from Rs 12.59 lakh

Price of the Tigor EV for fleet operators starts from Rs 9.44 lakh.
 

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

Dussehra festival in Devaragatta village of Kurnool district is celebrated in a unique way every year. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Postpaid mobile services likely to resume in Kashmir from Saturday

The valley has nearly 66 lakh mobile subscribers out of which nearly 40 lakh subscribers have post-paid facilities. The move comes barely two days after the Centre issued an advisory opening the valley for tourists. (Photo: File)

Modi, Xi to have total engagement of 6 hours during 2-day summit in TN

While the two leaders on Friday are scheduled to undertake guided tours of UNESCO sites in the historic coastal city, the talks between Modi and Xi are scheduled for Saturday. (Photo: File | ANI)

Ex-Fortis promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh remanded to 4-day police custody

A Delhi court Friday granted the police 4-day custody of former Fortis Healthcare promoters Malvinder Singh, his brother Shivinder and three others, arrested for allegedly misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) and causing it losses of Rs 2,397 crore (Photo: File)

South Asia Qaeda chief and India-born terrorist killed on joint US-Afghan raids

And before he became Asim Umar, he was Sana-ul-Haq, a peasant’s son from Uttar Pradesh, who disappeared from his home in 1995 to begin his new life in Pakistan. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: 11 Tibetan activists detained ahead of President Xi's arrival

Police told ANI that the TYC president and five other activists have been taken to Guindy police station. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham