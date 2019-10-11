Nation Current Affairs 11 Oct 2019 I-T raid on former K ...
Nation, Current Affairs

I-T raid on former K’taka deputy CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 11, 2019, 1:15 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2019, 1:15 am IST
Sources said the managements of colleges run by the Congress bigwig had allegedly collected crores of rupees in cash to allot the seats.
D.K. Shivakumar
 D.K. Shivakumar

Bengaluru: A month after the Enforcement Directorate (ED)  arrested senior Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar in a money laundering Congress, another central agency, the Income Tax department on Thursday raided the offices, medical and engineering colleges, hospital and residences of  senior Congressman and former deputy chief minister Dr G. Parameshwar  suspecting rampant corruption in the allocation of management quota seats for medical and engineering courses.

Sources said the managements of colleges run by the Congress bigwig had allegedly collected crores of rupees in cash to allot the seats.

 

Sleuths of the I-T department conducted simultaneous raids in Bengaluru, Koratagere in Tumakuru, Nelamangala and Kolar and scrutinised documents besides questioning the deans of the colleges.

Dr Parameshwar’s family runs the Siddhartha Group of Institutions which was established by his father H.M. Gangadharaiah 58 years ago. The team of I-T officers reached Dr Parameshwar’s residence in Sadashivanagar, a prime locality in Bengaluru city Thursday morning and conducted the raid with the help of the local police.

They also raided Siddhartha Technical University and Siddhartha Education institutions in Tumakuru city locking the college doors before verifying documents.

Dr Parameshwar was reportedly not present at the time of the raids. Senior Congress leaders including former chief minister Siddaramaiah and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda condemned the raids. Siddaramaiah tweeted, “The series of IT raids on @Dr Parameshwara, RL Jalappa & others, are politically motivated with malafide intention.” “They are only targeting @INCKarnataka leaders as they have failed to face us on policy & corruption issues. We won’t budge to any such tactics!!” he added.

Gowda said “it’s condemnable,” without elaborating. Senior Congress leader  Mallikarjun Kharge termed the raids as “vengeance politics”. “They are trying to terrify Congress leaders. They want to convey to Congress workers that whoever wishes to join the Congress should take note of it,” he said.

...
Tags: enforcement directorate
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Police sent blood samples of Sumalatha and baby girl for DNA testing. The report was in Sumalatha’s favour, and the cops handed over the baby to her. (Representational Image)

Nizamabad: Mom gets back abducted kid

Students of University of Hyderabad hold candles and posters during their protest march on the campus to express their solidarity with Kashmiris who are suffering from lockdown.

Students rally for Kashmiris at University of Hyderabad

The water stored in bowls by the watchman to iron clothes in the apartment complexes across the city are also found to have larva of aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

Dengue threat is inside your house

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI/File)

Modi, Amit Shah not to campaign in Bihar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh. Here's how?

The concept of this cafe is that people can get their plastic waste weighed and enjoy a warm meal in return. (Photo: ANI)
 

Now you can buy Tata Tigor EV! prices start from Rs 12.59 lakh

Price of the Tigor EV for fleet operators starts from Rs 9.44 lakh.
 

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

Dussehra festival in Devaragatta village of Kurnool district is celebrated in a unique way every year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

The Detel Marvell employs a simple design. The speaker comes in a near-oval shape, with all the output ends up front, all the control buttons on the, and all the ports behind.
 

Jennifer Aniston recalls how Harvey Weinstein 'bullied' her

Jennifer Aniston. (Photo: AP)
 

MG Hector 1.5-litre petrol hybrid manual mileage: real vs claimed

The petrol-hybrid variant of Hector was unable to meet its claimed fuel efficiency figures in neither the city nor on the highway.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cyberabad police study reasons for accidents

“Lack of control of the over-speeding vehicle, and lack of driving skills and not wearing headgear resulted in the accident and the deaths of two persons,” said Cyberabad DCP (Traffic) SM Vijay Kumar.

Telangana government plans to finish grand structure next to Haj House

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali (Photo: File)

A rousing reception awaits Xi Jinping in Chennai

Over 2,000 students wearing Chinese president’s mask rehearse for his welcome event at Everwin payground in Kolathur.They will be making a huge formation of his name in Mandarin. Over 1.5 tonne of flowers will be used to fill the letters and 1,500 students carrying Indian and Chinese flags will border around the formation. (Photo: DC)

Meet a diplomatic move to cement trade ties: BJP

File photo of PM Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese ethnic food, a hit in Ooty

Liao Pao Chun, Proprietor of the Shinkows restaurant in Ooty.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham