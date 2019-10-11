Gujarat: Court accepts Rahul's bail request in defamation case

Gandhi had made the remark while campaigning during the Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on April 23 this year.(Photo: ANI | File)

Ahmedabad: A local court here on Friday accepted the bail request of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a defamation case filed against him for allegedly calling Union Home Minister Amit Shah a 'murder accused'.

The Ahmedabad Metropolitan court has now posted the matter for hearing to December 7.

Gandhi had made the remark while campaigning during the Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on April 23 this year.

He also appeared before a different court in another defamation case for claiming that Ahmedabad District Cooperative bank, in which Shah is a director, was involved in a scam and swapped scrapped notes of Rs 750 crore with valid currency within days of the demonetisation.

