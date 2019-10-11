Nation Current Affairs 11 Oct 2019 Ex-Fortis promoters ...
Ex-Fortis promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh remanded to 4-day police custody

Published Oct 11, 2019, 3:10 pm IST
Updated Oct 11, 2019, 3:12 pm IST
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate allowed custodial interrogation of five people arrested by Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police.
New Delhi: A Delhi court Friday granted the police 4-day custody of former Fortis Healthcare promoters Malvinder Singh, his brother Shivinder and three others, arrested for allegedly misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) and causing it losses of Rs 2,397 crore.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat allowed custodial interrogation of the five people arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police.

 

Malvinder (46) was arrested on Friday morning while Shivinder (44), Sunil Godhwani (58), the former chairman and managing director of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL), Kavi Arora (48) and Anil Saxena, who occupied important positions in REL and RFL, were arrested Thursday by the EOW for allegedly diverting the money and investing in other companies.

 

Tags: malvinder singh, religare finvest ltd, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi


