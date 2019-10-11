Nation Current Affairs 11 Oct 2019 Chennai: 11 Tibetan ...
Chennai: 11 Tibetan activists detained ahead of President Xi's arrival

ANI
Published Oct 11, 2019, 2:48 pm IST
Updated Oct 11, 2019, 2:48 pm IST
Five Tibetans were also arrested from near ITC Chola, where President Jinping will have a short stay.
Police told ANI that the TYC president and five other activists have been taken to Guindy police station.
 Police told ANI that the TYC president and five other activists have been taken to Guindy police station. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: Tibetan Youth Congress president Gompo Dhondup and five other members of the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) were arrested on Friday by the police outside the airport here just a few hours ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's arrival in the city.

Five Tibetans were also arrested from near ITC Chola, where President Jinping will have a short stay.

 

Police told ANI that the TYC president and five other activists have been taken to Guindy police station.

The Chinese President will be arriving in Chennai shortly to attend an informal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explore "overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance".

The two leaders will also exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership.

They will meet in Mahabalipuram in the evening and visit the UNESCO World Heritage sites as well.

The two leaders will have guided tours of three monuments -- Arjuna's penance, an intricately carved ancient sculpture; Krishna's Butter Ball - a big round boulder perched on a slope; and Pancha Rathas - a five chariots monument complex.

A cultural programme will be organised in honour of the visiting leader at the Shore Temple on Friday evening. Prime Minister Modi will then host the Chinese President for dinner.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi and President Xi will have a one-to-one meeting followed by delegation-level talks.

No Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) or agreements would be signed. No joint communique would be issued either.

 

 

Tags: tibetan youth congress, xi jinping, gompo dhondup
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


