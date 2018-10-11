search on deccanchronicle.com
Wife of Apple executive killed by UP police constables gets government job

PTI
Published Oct 11, 2018, 8:40 pm IST
Updated Oct 11, 2018, 8:40 pm IST
On the occasion, Kalpana said, 'I think the probe in the case is moving in the right direction. I am satisfied with it till now.'
UP Dy CM Dinesh Sharma handed over appointment letter for a government job to Kalpana Tiwari, wife of killed Apple executive. (Photo: ANI)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Thursday handed over an appointment letter for a government job to Kalpana Tiwari, the wife of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari who was shot dead by a police constable last month.

Sharma visited the residence of Kalpana and gave her the appointment letter for a job in the Nagar Nigam, a government spokesman said.

 

On the occasion, Kalpana said, "I think the probe in the case is moving in the right direction. I am satisfied with it till now."

Vivek, 38, was shot dead by Constable Prashant Chaudhary in the Gomti Nagar Extension area in Lucknow when he was on his way to drop an ex-colleague home in his SUV. Chaudhary, however, claimed he pulled the trigger as Tiwari tried to run him over thrice to kill him.

A case of murder was registered against the policeman based on a complaint filed by the relatives of the deceased.

Two constables, Chaudhary and Sandeep Kumar, were subsequently arrested.

