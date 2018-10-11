search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Man hurls slipper at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar; arrested

PTI
Published Oct 11, 2018, 4:02 pm IST
Updated Oct 11, 2018, 4:03 pm IST
Though slipper did not reach the stage and landed among the gathering, JD(U) supporters slapped, punched and kicked the accused.
The incident took place when Nitish Kumar was seated on the podium during 'Chhatra Samagam' organised by the JD(U) at Bapu Sabhagar auditorium on occasion of birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan. (Photo: File | AP)
 The incident took place when Nitish Kumar was seated on the podium during 'Chhatra Samagam' organised by the JD(U) at Bapu Sabhagar auditorium on occasion of birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan. (Photo: File | AP)

Patna: A man hurled a slipper in the direction of the podium where Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) national president Nitish Kumar was seated with other senior party leaders in Patna on Thursday.

Though the slipper did not reach the stage and landed among the gathering, the party supporters slapped, punched and kicked the accused, who identified himself as Chandan, police said.

 

Chandan was then whisked away by police personnel.

The incident took place when Kumar was seated on the podium with state JD (U) chief Vashishtha Narayan Singh during a 'Chhatra Samagam' (students congregation) organised by the JD (U) at Bapu Sabhagar auditorium on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan.

While being taken away by police, Chandan, whose clothes were in tatters and body full of bruises, told reporters, "I had registered my protest against the discriminatory reservation policy which helps even the better off among the SCs, STs and OBCs even as the poorest of the poor among the Dalits have been left to fend for themselves."

The man later said he hailed from Aurangabad district of the state.

Bihar has witnessed a string of protests by anti-reservation activists in the recent past. Several union ministers have been shown black flags and ink thrown on their vehicles at a number of places in the state.

Tags: nitish kumar, jd(u)
Location: India, Bihar, Patna




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Digital bloodbath may lead to more IT layoffs

A large number of techies who entered job market during late ‘80s and early ‘90s are getting phased out or retired involuntarily.
 

Men who drink 2 cups of tea a day are more likely to get their partners pregnant

Two cups of coffee have also been linked to a better sex life (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung launches A9, world's first smartphone with four rear cameras

the A9 boasts of a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED with a resolution of 1080×2220 pixels. Below the hood, the A9 is powered by an Exynos chipset featuring octa-core processors (2.2GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) and clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
 

Nokia 3.1 Plus first impressions: Killing the competition

The Nokia 3.1 Plus shows possible chances of overpowering some of the best cameras in the segment.
 

Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 8110 4G launched in India

The Nokia 3.1 Plus will cost Rs 11,499, though, the global pricing of the device is Euro 159 (approx Rs 13,600), which is a little higher than the Indian pricing.
 

#MeToo movement: After Arjuna Ranatunga, Lasith Malinga accused of sexual assault

Arjuna Ranatunga has also been accused of sexual assault and harassment along with Malinga. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi court orders attachment of Mallya's properties in FERA violation case

Mallya has been declared a proclaimed offender by the court on January 4 for evading its summons in the case. (Photo: AP)

After #MeToo charges, MJ Akbar may be asked to step down: report

The revelation comes after at least seven women accused Akbar of sexually harassing them when he was a newspaper editor. (Photo: File)

Self-styled godman Rampal found guilty in 2 murder cases by Haryana court

Rampal and 27 of his followers were charged with murder and wrongful confinement after four women and a child were found dead in his Satlok Ashram in Barwala town in Hisar on November 19, 2014. (Photo: PTI)

Rafale row: ‘Corrupt’ PM helped Anil Ambani pocket Rs 30,000 cr, says Rahul

Rahul Gandhi demanded an investigation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

'Very severe' cyclone Titli leaves 8 dead in Andhra, causes widespread damage

According to a report, officials said there were reports of trees, electric poles getting uprooted and damages to ‘kuchha’ houses. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham