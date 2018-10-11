search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi trying to build political career by spreading lies on Rafale deal: BJP

PTI
Published Oct 11, 2018, 7:55 pm IST
Updated Oct 11, 2018, 7:55 pm IST
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said Rahul Gandhi has been lying and mocking national security.
Now the people of the country will decide who to believe in, the air chief marshal or Rahul Gandhi, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra added. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Now the people of the country will decide who to believe in, the air chief marshal or Rahul Gandhi, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra added. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday accused Congress chief Rahul Gandhi of mocking national security and said he is trying to build his political career by spreading lies on the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi over his allegations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is corrupt, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Congress president himself comes from a family of middlemen.

 

His family earned money from every defence deal that took place before 2014, Sambit Patra alleged, adding that Rahul Gandhi and his party jeopardised the defence of the country

Rahul Gandhi is trying to build his political career by spreading lies on the Rafale deal, the BJP spokesperson alleged.

He has been lying and mocking national security, the BJP spokesperson added.

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa has termed the Rafale Deal a "game changer" but Rahul Gandhi is saying just the opposite, he said.

Now the people of the country will decide who to believe in, the air chief marshal or Rahul Gandhi, Patra added.

Also Read: Rafale row: ‘Corrupt’ PM helped Anil Ambani pocket Rs 30,000 cr, says Rahul

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi demanded an investigation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his role in the Rafale deal, alleging that he was a "corrupt man" who helped Anil Ambani pocket Rs 30,000 crore in the purchase of  36 aircraft.

Tags: rafale row, rafale fighter jet deal, rahul gandhi, sambit patra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

#MeToo: Aamir backs out of Mogul over allegations against Subhash, T-Series sacks him

‘Mogul’, which was to be directed by Subhash Kapoor, was to be Aamir Khan’s next film after ‘Thugs of Hindostan.’
 

Greek authorities ban overweight tourists from riding on donkeys

Donkeys have been the traditional means of transport on the Island of Santorini known for a hilly terrain (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Digital bloodbath may lead to more IT layoffs

A large number of techies who entered job market during late ‘80s and early ‘90s are getting phased out or retired involuntarily.
 

Men who drink 2 cups of tea a day are more likely to get their partners pregnant

Two cups of coffee have also been linked to a better sex life (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung launches A9, world's first smartphone with four rear cameras

the A9 boasts of a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED with a resolution of 1080×2220 pixels. Below the hood, the A9 is powered by an Exynos chipset featuring octa-core processors (2.2GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) and clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
 

Nokia 3.1 Plus first impressions: Killing the competition

The Nokia 3.1 Plus shows possible chances of overpowering some of the best cameras in the segment.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gentleman concerned should speak on #MeToo row: Smriti Irani on MJ Akbar

Smriti Irani urged people not to mock the women who are speaking out against the harassment meted out to them. (Photo: ANI)

N Mahesh, lone BSP minister in Cong-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka, resigns

N Mahesh, who was holding the post of Primary and Secondary Education Minister in HD Kumaraswamy's government said he would however continue to support the ruling coalition. (Photo: Facebook | @NMaheshAnna)

Wife of senior Congress leader joins BJP in Telangana

On Padmini Reddy joining BJP though her husband is a senior Congress leader, state BJP president K Laxman said, 'personal freedom is available to work in the political arena.' (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4Telangana)

Sabarimala: Yuvamorcha protest turns violent; LDF says stir to 'destabilise' govt

The trouble started when the activists tried to break barricades put up by police a few meters away from the minister's house. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

15 nights in hotel under police vigil, without phones for 3 Amrapali directors

Supreme Court said the 3 Amrapali directors will remain under police surveillance confined to the hotel. (Photo: amrapali.in)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham