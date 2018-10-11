search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rafale rip-off in Ambani trade-off?

AGENCIES
Published Oct 11, 2018, 1:41 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2018, 1:41 am IST
Mediapart: Anil’s firm forced on Dassault.
The Mediapart article says the document shows a top Dassault official had explained to its staff that the joint venture was a 'counterpart', 'imperative and mandatory' to win the Rs 59,000 crore Rafale deal.
 The Mediapart article says the document shows a top Dassault official had explained to its staff that the joint venture was a 'counterpart', 'imperative and mandatory' to win the Rs 59,000 crore Rafale deal.

New Delhi: As the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Modi government to provide details of the steps taken in the decision making process that led to closing the Rafale deal with France, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman headed to France on a three-day visit starting Thursday that comes in the backdrop of a fresh new controversy over the purchase of 36 Rafale jets with documents claiming that Dassault had no choice but to pick Anil Ambani as their offset partner.

French newspaper, Mediapart went public with an internal document of  Dassault Aviation, the makers of the Rafale fighters which shows the aerospace major picked Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence as the offset partner in India as it was "mandatory" for the 36 jet deal, according to a report by French investigative journal.

 

The Mediapart article says the document shows a top Dassault official had explained to its staff that the joint venture was a 'counterpart', 'imperative and mandatory' to win the Rs 59,000 crore Rafale deal.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi targeted PM Modi over "corruption" in the Rafale deal repeating the charge that Anil Ambani's Reliance group benefited from a related offset contract. Speaking at a public meeting in Bikaner in poll-bound Rajasthan, Mr Gandhi accused the Modi government of “manipulating” the process of the Rafale agreement by "punishing" bureaucrats who raised objections to the deal and rewarding "obliging officials".  

Raising questions on Defence Minister Sitharaman's France visit, Mr Gandhi alleged that "work has begun to justify the prime minister's decision to buy the Rafale aircraft from French aerospace major Dassault Aviation".

Tags: supreme court, nirmala sitharaman, rafale deal, anil ambani
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Tell us how you decided on Rafale: Supreme Court to Centre


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sona Mohapatra accuses 'creep' Kailash Kher of sexual harassment, names Anu Malik too

Anu Malik, Sona Mohapatra and Kailash Kher.
 

Toddlers with asthma more likely to be obese as they struggle to exercise

It raises their chances of becoming dangerously overweight by 66 per cent (Photo: AFP)
 

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli close to matching Inzamam-ul-Haq’s tough record

The 29-year-old Delhi batsman is currently on the 21st spot in the list of the most centuries in Tests. (Photo: AP)
 

UK's Jackie Doyle-Price named world’s first Minister for Suicide Prevention

The Campaign Against Living Miserably, dedicated to preventing male suicide, described the appointment as groundbreaking. (Photo: Twitter | @JackieDP)
 

I have been writing since before I knew what a writer was, says Daisy Johnson

Born in Paignton, UK, in 1990, Johnson debuted in the literary world with a short story collection Fen in 2016.
 

PV Sindhu too comes out in support of #metoo movement; here's what she said

Badminton star PV Sindhu lauded people from different spheres coming forward in exposing personalities who sought sexual favours from their colleagues. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Leaked data a part of bigger spy ring

Defence Research and Development Organisation

New Interim International Terminal opened at RGIA Hyderabad

The changes will only affect our departing international passengers and we will continue to handle the international arrivals from the main passenger terminal building”.

Hyderabad: Politics help to get amenities

GHMC has collected Rs 71.55 crore from 1.02 lakh properties in the South Zone, comprising mostly Old City and adjoining areas. Compared to this, the civic body collected Rs 303.85 crore in property tax from the west zone. The Central Zone contributed the highest amount of Rs 378 crore.

Telangana websites lack compliance, prone to hacking

GTGW has 160 parameters, out of which 97 are mandatory.

Asaduddin Owaisi demands Akbar’s resignation

MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham