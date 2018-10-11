search on deccanchronicle.com
Post-#MeToo charges, it’s #TimesUp for MJ Akbar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 11, 2018, 12:13 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2018, 12:16 am IST
Minister likely to be asked to step down.
MoS External Affairs, MJ Akbar. (Photo: File)
Hyderabad: Minister of state for external affairs M.J. Akbar, who has been accused of sexual harassment by several women who had worked for him in the many publications he edited before he took to politics, is likely to be sacked from the Union Cabinet. 

According to sources in the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may remove Mr Akbar from the Cabinet, or ask for his resignation after he returns to Delhi from his Nigeria visit. 

 

Seven women journalists have alleged that Mr Akbar sexually harassed them. Intelligence officials have started an enquiry into the allegations and should have a report ready by the time the minister returns. 

The women journalists have alleged that Mr Akbar sexually harassed them after calling them up to his hotel room, and even in his own office. Some have given detailed accounts of the kinds of harassment they had to face and how they were marginalised if they put him off. 

At least one of the journalists left the organisation because of the continued harassment. 

