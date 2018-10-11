search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

MP girls asked to avoid jeans, top as 'men don’t look at women in decent way'

ANI
Published Oct 11, 2018, 9:55 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2018, 9:55 am IST
'Girls will not wear it in houses too and not in any of other events,' Manjula Mali, president, women committee of the Alirajpur community.
'The reason is that men don't look at women in a decent way. So, we need to make our girls understand,' Manujla added. (Photo: ANI)
 'The reason is that men don't look at women in a decent way. So, we need to make our girls understand,' Manujla added. (Photo: ANI)

Alirajpur: In the wake of a Garba event, the Mali community in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur has asked girls above the age of 10 to not wear jeans and top.

"We are holding a Garba programme. We have decided that girls above the age of 10 will not wear jeans and top. They will not wear it in houses too and not in any of other events," Manjula Mali, president, women committee of the Alirajpur community.

 

"The reason is that men don't look at women in a decent way. So, we need to make our girls understand," she added.

The men of the community have also given go-ahead to the decision.

"We have taken this decision because boys don't see women properly. We want to run this event properly as per our religion and customs," said Himmat Mali, president of the community.

Tags: madhya pradesh, alirajpur community, girls to avoid jeans, garba event
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook's WhatsApp says has fixed video call security bug

The announcement follows reports from technology websites ZDnet and The Register that the vulnerability, which affected WhatsApp applications on Apple and Android smartphones, was discovered in late August and was fixed by Facebook in early October.
 

Sona Mohapatra accuses 'creep' Kailash Kher of sexual harassment, names Anu Malik too

Anu Malik, Sona Mohapatra and Kailash Kher.
 

Toddlers with asthma more likely to be obese as they struggle to exercise

It raises their chances of becoming dangerously overweight by 66 per cent (Photo: AFP)
 

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli close to matching Inzamam-ul-Haq’s tough record

The 29-year-old Delhi batsman is currently on the 21st spot in the list of the most centuries in Tests. (Photo: AP)
 

UK's Jackie Doyle-Price named world’s first Minister for Suicide Prevention

The Campaign Against Living Miserably, dedicated to preventing male suicide, described the appointment as groundbreaking. (Photo: Twitter | @JackieDP)
 

I have been writing since before I knew what a writer was, says Daisy Johnson

Born in Paignton, UK, in 1990, Johnson debuted in the literary world with a short story collection Fen in 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rafale deal: Reliance ‘mandatory’ for Dassault, says French report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the revised deal to buy 36 Rafale jets after talks with President Hollande on April 10, 2015 in Paris. (Photo: PTI | Representational)

Delhi: Google techie steals money to meet girlfriend's expenses, held

case was registered and police checked the footage of CCTV cameras in the hotel premises. After analysing the recordings, police zeroed-in on a suspect and established his identity on the basis of list of invitees. (Representational image)

Cyclone Titli hits Odisha-Andhra coast; strong winds uproot trees, poles

According to a report, officials said there were reports of trees, electric poles getting uprooted and damages to ‘kuchha’ houses. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mysuru: Yaduveer relives age of royalty

Preparations for Mysuru Dasara are in full swing at Mysuru Palace in Mysuru. (Photo:KPN)

Tell us how you decided on Rafale: Supreme Court to Centre

Court asked the Centre to provide details of the decision making process in the Rafale deal with France in a sealed cover but clarified that it does not want information on pricing and technical particulars.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham