Income Tax department searches premises of media baron Raghav Bahl

PTI
Published Oct 11, 2018, 10:52 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2018, 10:52 am IST
Bahl is the founder of the Quint news portal and the Network18 group and is a known media entrepreneur.
Officials said a team of sleuths raided the residence of Bahl in neighbouring Noida early morning and are looking for documents and other evidence related to the case under probe. (Photo: Twitter)
New Delhi: The Income Tax Department Thursday searched the premises of media baron Raghav Bahl in connection with a case of alleged tax evasion, officials said.

They said a team of sleuths raided the residence of Bahl in neighbouring Noida early morning and are looking for documents and other evidence related to the case under probe. It is understood that the searches are being conducted at the premises of a few other people as part of the ITD action to probe tax evasion by a set of business professionals.

 

Bahl is the founder of the Quint news portal and the Network18 group and is a known media entrepreneur.

Tags: income tax department, raghav bahl, tax evasion, quint, network 18
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




