search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hide and seek ends: Nine properties sealed, says Amrapali group to SC

PTI
Published Oct 11, 2018, 11:49 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2018, 11:49 am IST
The bench of justices asked the Amrapali group to file an undertaking with regard to sealing of its properties by 2 pm today.
The bench also sought presence of two forensic auditors Ravi Bhatia and Pawan Kumar Aggarwal at 2 pm to ascertain their satisfaction with regard to the documents to be audited. The bench will hear the matter at 2 pm today.  (Photo: File)
 The bench also sought presence of two forensic auditors Ravi Bhatia and Pawan Kumar Aggarwal at 2 pm to ascertain their satisfaction with regard to the documents to be audited. The bench will hear the matter at 2 pm today.  (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Amrapali group Thursday informed the Supreme Court that its nine properties in Noida, Greater Noida, Rajgir and Buxar in Bihar have been sealed in compliance with the court's order.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud asked the Amrapali group to file an undertaking with regard to sealing of its properties by 2 pm today.

 

The bench also sought presence of two forensic auditors Ravi Bhatia and Pawan Kumar Aggarwal at 2 pm to ascertain their satisfaction with regard to the documents to be audited. The bench will hear the matter at 2 pm today.      

Read: Supreme Court wants 9 properties of Amrapali group in Noida, Bihar sealed

The apex court had on Wednesday ordered the sealing of nine properties of the embattled real estate company after its three directors, who are in police custody, said the documents related to the group's 46 firms were stored there. The three directors had moved an application before the court stating that they were willing to hand over all documents but the police was unaware about which one needed to be seized.

The directors of the group -- Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar -- were taken into police custody on October 9 and the firm was castigated for playing "hide and seek" with the court by not complying with its orders to hand over all documents to forensic auditors.

These directors had told the bench that documents related to Amrapali's 46 group companies were kept in seven locations at Noida and Greater Noida and two premises -- Rajgir and Buxar districts in Bihar. The bench had then directed that after the sealing of these nine premises, the keys be handed over to the registrar of the apex court. The court is seized of a batch of petitions filed by home buyers who are seeking possession of around 42,000 flats booked in projects of the Amrapali group.

Tags: supreme court, amrapali group, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Singapore Airlines ready to take off world's longest flight of 19 hours

Singapore Airlines originally flew the route for nine years using the gas-guzzling, four-engine A340-500 before abandoning it in 2013 because high oil prices made the service unprofitable. (Photo: File)
 

IRCTC to offer 'vrat ka khana' during Navaratri

Items like Navaratri thali, sabudana khichdi, lassi, fruit chats can be pre-ordered through IRCTC's e-Catering website www.ecatering.irctc.co.in or 'Food-on-track' app.
 

Indian squad selection for Windies ODIs today; Pant call-up, Kohli’s return likely

It is likely all that Rishab Pant, MS Dhoni along with captain Virat Kohli could be included in the ODI squad for the Windies series. (Photo: BCCI / AP)
 

#MeToo: Arjun Kapoor feels ‘As humans, we need to listen, understand and absorb’

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor.
 

Facebook's WhatsApp says has fixed video call security bug

The announcement follows reports from technology websites ZDnet and The Register that the vulnerability, which affected WhatsApp applications on Apple and Android smartphones, was discovered in late August and was fixed by Facebook in early October.
 

Sona Mohapatra accuses 'creep' Kailash Kher of sexual harassment, names Anu Malik too

Anu Malik, Sona Mohapatra and Kailash Kher.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karti Chidambaram's properties worth Rs 54 cr in India, UK, Spain seized

A cottage and house in Somerset in UK and a tennis club located in Barcelona, Spain have also been attached as part of the same order, ED said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Income Tax department searches premises of media baron Raghav Bahl

Officials said a team of sleuths raided the residence of Bahl in neighbouring Noida early morning and are looking for documents and other evidence related to the case under probe. (Photo: Twitter)

Delhi: Forced to study, opposed lifestyle, son held for killing parents, sister

The accused has accepted his crime in front of the police and also revealed that a few years back, he had also planned his own kidnapping. (Representational Image)

J&K: Encounter underway in Handwara, internet suspended

An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in Handwara's Shartgund Bala on Thursday. (Representational image | ANI)

MP girls asked to avoid jeans, top as 'men don’t look at women in decent way'

'The reason is that men don't look at women in a decent way. So, we need to make our girls understand,' Manujla added. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham