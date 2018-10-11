search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi: Google techie steals money to meet girlfriend's expenses, held

PTI
Published Oct 11, 2018, 9:15 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2018, 9:15 am IST
The accused was identified as Garvit Sahni, a resident of Haryana's Ambala district.
case was registered and police checked the footage of CCTV cameras in the hotel premises. After analysing the recordings, police zeroed-in on a suspect and established his identity on the basis of list of invitees. (Representational image)
  case was registered and police checked the footage of CCTV cameras in the hotel premises. After analysing the recordings, police zeroed-in on a suspect and established his identity on the basis of list of invitees. (Representational image)

New Delhi: A 24-year-old engineer, employed with technology giant Google, has been arrested for allegedly stealing money to meet his girlfriend's expenses, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Garvit Sahni, a resident of Haryana's Ambala district.

 

On September 11, a conference for senior executives of MNCs was organised by IBM and a media organisation at Taj Palace in Delhi. During the conference, one Devyani Jain reported that Rs 10,000 had been stolen from her handbag, the police said.

A case was registered and police checked the footage of CCTV cameras in the hotel premises. After analysing the recordings, police zeroed-in on a suspect and established his identity on the basis of list of invitees.

The footage of cameras at the hotel's outer periphery revealed that the accused came in a cab, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said.

The cab's registration number and the mobile number through which the cab was booked were obtained, he said.

The accused had already switched off his phone. But his new mobile number was obtained and he was caught from his residence on Tuesday, he added.

During interrogation, Garvit Sahni told police that he stole the money as he was facing a financial crunch and did not have the money to bear his girlfriend's expenses.

Police recovered Rs 3,000 of the stolen money from him, Verma said.

Tags: delhi crime, google techie arrested, man steals money for girlfriend's expenses
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook's WhatsApp says has fixed video call security bug

The announcement follows reports from technology websites ZDnet and The Register that the vulnerability, which affected WhatsApp applications on Apple and Android smartphones, was discovered in late August and was fixed by Facebook in early October.
 

Sona Mohapatra accuses 'creep' Kailash Kher of sexual harassment, names Anu Malik too

Anu Malik, Sona Mohapatra and Kailash Kher.
 

Toddlers with asthma more likely to be obese as they struggle to exercise

It raises their chances of becoming dangerously overweight by 66 per cent (Photo: AFP)
 

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli close to matching Inzamam-ul-Haq’s tough record

The 29-year-old Delhi batsman is currently on the 21st spot in the list of the most centuries in Tests. (Photo: AP)
 

UK's Jackie Doyle-Price named world’s first Minister for Suicide Prevention

The Campaign Against Living Miserably, dedicated to preventing male suicide, described the appointment as groundbreaking. (Photo: Twitter | @JackieDP)
 

I have been writing since before I knew what a writer was, says Daisy Johnson

Born in Paignton, UK, in 1990, Johnson debuted in the literary world with a short story collection Fen in 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cyclone Titli hits Odisha-Andhra coast; strong winds uproot trees, poles

According to a report, officials said there were reports of trees, electric poles getting uprooted and damages to ‘kuchha’ houses. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mysuru: Yaduveer relives age of royalty

Preparations for Mysuru Dasara are in full swing at Mysuru Palace in Mysuru. (Photo:KPN)

Tell us how you decided on Rafale: Supreme Court to Centre

Court asked the Centre to provide details of the decision making process in the Rafale deal with France in a sealed cover but clarified that it does not want information on pricing and technical particulars.

Hyderabad: Leaked data a part of bigger spy ring

Defence Research and Development Organisation

New Interim International Terminal opened at RGIA Hyderabad

The changes will only affect our departing international passengers and we will continue to handle the international arrivals from the main passenger terminal building”.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham