search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

7 properties of Amrapali group to be sealed.

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J. VENKATESAN
Published Oct 11, 2018, 1:07 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2018, 1:07 am IST
The bench had summoned the directors to seek information rega-rding the documents to be produced.
Supreme Court
 Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the sealing of seven properties of the Amrapali group at Noida and Greater Noida where the documents related to its 46 group companies are kept.

A bench of Justices Uday Lalit and D.Y. Chandrachud also ordered sealing of two properties of the group at Rajgir and Buxar in Bihar and said that after the sealing the keys be handed over by the Police to the Registrar of the apex court.

 

On Tuesday the court had directed that three Directors of Amrapali group be taken to police custody till the documents are recovered and handed over to the Forensic Auditors.

Today the Bench further said that only the court appointed forensic auditors and their authorised representatives could enter the premises, which are to be sealed. 

Modifying yesterday’s order, the court said that the group promoter Anil Sharma and the two other directors — Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar — of the real estate group will be released if the police were able to seal the properties by tonight.

The court said if the sealing of the nine premises were not possible to be completed by today, then the directors would be kept inside the police station and not kept in lock up as was done last night. The court asked them to be present in the court at 2 pm on Thursday for further directions.  

The bench had directed forensic audit to find out whether the money invested by the homebuyers were diverted for some other purposes. The bench had summoned the directors to seek information regarding the documents to be produced. 

The bench while ordering the arrest told them “We don’t know if it will take one day or one month. But you will be in custody until all the documents are given to the auditors.”

Tags: amrapali group, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sona Mohapatra accuses 'creep' Kailash Kher of sexual harassment, names Anu Malik too

Anu Malik, Sona Mohapatra and Kailash Kher.
 

Toddlers with asthma more likely to be obese as they struggle to exercise

It raises their chances of becoming dangerously overweight by 66 per cent (Photo: AFP)
 

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli close to matching Inzamam-ul-Haq’s tough record

The 29-year-old Delhi batsman is currently on the 21st spot in the list of the most centuries in Tests. (Photo: AP)
 

UK's Jackie Doyle-Price named world’s first Minister for Suicide Prevention

The Campaign Against Living Miserably, dedicated to preventing male suicide, described the appointment as groundbreaking. (Photo: Twitter | @JackieDP)
 

I have been writing since before I knew what a writer was, says Daisy Johnson

Born in Paignton, UK, in 1990, Johnson debuted in the literary world with a short story collection Fen in 2016.
 

PV Sindhu too comes out in support of #metoo movement; here's what she said

Badminton star PV Sindhu lauded people from different spheres coming forward in exposing personalities who sought sexual favours from their colleagues. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Release voter list booth-wise, Hyderabad HC tells Election Commission

Hyderabad High Court.

Hyderabad High Court reserves order on house dissolution

Hyderabad High Court

Asaduddin Owaisi demands Akbar’s resignation

MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

‘KCR called for early polls out of fear of PM Modi’: Amit Shah in Telangana

BJP president Amit Shah said the Congress, with is support base shrinking drastically, was incapable of becoming an alternative to the TRS. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Bombay HC quashes Preity Zinta’s molestation case against Ness Wadia

Both Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia along with their lawyers appeared before a division bench of justices Ranjit More and Bharti Dangre in the judges' chamber. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham