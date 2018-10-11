7 properties of Amrapali group to be sealed.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the sealing of seven properties of the Amrapali group at Noida and Greater Noida where the documents related to its 46 group companies are kept.

A bench of Justices Uday Lalit and D.Y. Chandrachud also ordered sealing of two properties of the group at Rajgir and Buxar in Bihar and said that after the sealing the keys be handed over by the Police to the Registrar of the apex court.

On Tuesday the court had directed that three Directors of Amrapali group be taken to police custody till the documents are recovered and handed over to the Forensic Auditors.

Today the Bench further said that only the court appointed forensic auditors and their authorised representatives could enter the premises, which are to be sealed.

Modifying yesterday’s order, the court said that the group promoter Anil Sharma and the two other directors — Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar — of the real estate group will be released if the police were able to seal the properties by tonight.

The court said if the sealing of the nine premises were not possible to be completed by today, then the directors would be kept inside the police station and not kept in lock up as was done last night. The court asked them to be present in the court at 2 pm on Thursday for further directions.

The bench had directed forensic audit to find out whether the money invested by the homebuyers were diverted for some other purposes. The bench had summoned the directors to seek information regarding the documents to be produced.

The bench while ordering the arrest told them “We don’t know if it will take one day or one month. But you will be in custody until all the documents are given to the auditors.”