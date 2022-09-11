  
Incessant rains create havoc, disrupted normal life in Adilabad region

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALALMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Sep 11, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2022, 7:31 am IST
Incessant rains have again caused floods with rivulets and streams flowing at high levels in Adilabad region. — DC File Image
ADILABAD: Incessant rains have again caused floods with rivulets and streams flowing at high levels in Adilabad region. Rains hit the region for the third consecutive day on Sunday and disrupted normal life.

The rains and subsequent floods breached agriculture fields as also rivulets and damaged bridges. Especially cotton plants that have grown to knee-level are again facing the threat of inundation. River Peddavagu was swollen and so was River Pranahitha.

The road towards Kagaznagar town from X Road was badly damaged. Traffic on the road remained seriously affected. Efforts were being made to repair the damaged roads. Farmers are upset over the damage to standing crops. They have sown seeds for the second and third times due to lack of germination in the Kharif but the sprouts also got damaged due to the floods. They say in such a scenario, if worse happens, they would not be able to invest money for the Rabi season.

The incessant rains had forced the farmers to bear additional financial burden by way of spending huge money on weed-clearing work. A similar situation has arisen yet again.

Meanwhile, Komaram Bheem Asifabad district was witnessing heavy rains for the last two days. The damage to standing crops was high due to floods over the past month. Villagers on the banks of River Godavari, Pranahitha and Penganga faced the danger of submergence of their villages and agriculture fields from the inflow of backwater. The road connectivity remained badly affected in interior areas and the people are facing hardships. 

Despite the rains, the Ganesh idol immersions continued on the third day in some places in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

