Sarpanch invites High Court ire for withholding payment

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court expressed its ire over a woman sarpanch for withholding funds for works executed before her election and directed her to pay Rs 5,000 to AP State Legal Services Authority within two weeks’ time for wasting the valuable time of the court.

A single judge bench headed by Justice Battu Devanand recently heard a petition filed by a sarpanch K. Rojarani of V. Appapuram village of Nuzendla mandal in Guntur district.

She contented to the court that a show cause notice was served on her by the district panchayat officer, Guntur, seeking explanation within 15 days for failing to release Rs 7.56 lakh to the concerned person who constructed village secretariat building under MGNREGA based on direction from special officer of gram panchayat. She said the DPO prohibited her from drawing general funds and other funds granted by 14th and 15th Finance Commission and lodged in the sub-treasury and the bank concerned for a period of three months.

The court questioned the authority of the sarpanch to withhold the funds which were received for payment of works executed prior to her election as sarpanch. When the petitioner’s counsel failed to give proper explanation, the court expressed anger and warned to initiate suo moto contempt of court proceedings for obstructing implementation of the court orders to make payment to the persons who executed the work long ago. The court opined that the sarpanch after execution of works had no right or authority to withhold the funds.

However, the petitioner’s counsel sought the permission from the court to withdraw the petition. Considering the facts and circumstances, the court granted permission to withdraw the petition subject to payment of Rs 5,000 to APSLSA.