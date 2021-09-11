Nation Current Affairs 11 Sep 2021 NIV team collects sa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NIV team collects samples to find source of Nipah virus outbreak

ANI
Published Sep 11, 2021, 3:27 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2021, 3:27 pm IST
The team of NIV arrived on Friday and visited the Nipah epicentre
Health workers collect blood samples in the neighborhood for testing after a 12-year-old boy died of the Nipah virus in Kozhikode, Kerala state, India. (File Image/AP)
 Health workers collect blood samples in the neighborhood for testing after a 12-year-old boy died of the Nipah virus in Kozhikode, Kerala state, India. (File Image/AP)

Kozhikode: A team of health officials from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune on Saturday collected samples from fruit-eating bats to find the source of the Nipah Virus in Kozhikode, informed the Public relation department of the state government.

The team of NIV arrived on Friday and visited the Nipah epicentre.
There has been widespread panic caused by the emergence of cases testing positive for the viral infection.

 

Earlier, on September 8, Kerala Health Minister, Veena George had informed that a total of 68 people are in isolation for the Nipah Virus in Government Medical College in Kozhikode district of Kerala.

Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus but it can also be transmitted from person to person and through contaminated food.

Earlier, on September 5, the Central government had rushed a medical team to the Kozhikode district of Kerala as the state reported the first death due to the Nipah virus.

Tags: nipah virus, kozhikode government medical college, zoonotic virus, health minister veena george, national institute of virology (niv)
Location: India, Kerala, Calicut (Kozhikode)


