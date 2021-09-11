Nation Current Affairs 11 Sep 2021 Medicine delivery by ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Medicine delivery by drones to be piloted in 16 green zones in T'gana, says Scindia

PTI
Published Sep 11, 2021, 2:33 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2021, 2:33 pm IST
Under the Green zone, no permission is needed to fly drones. Whereas permissions are needed in Yellow zone while Red Zones are no fly areas
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradtiya Scindia. (PTI Photo)
 Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradtiya Scindia. (PTI Photo)

Vikarabad: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradtiya Scindia on Saturday said Medicines from the Sky' project under which drugs and vaccines are delivered using drones, will be taken up on a pilot basis in 16 green zones in Telangana and scaled up to the national level based on data.

Launching Medicines from the Sky' project here, Scindia said the new Drone Policy brought out by the NDA government at the Centre recently eased rules regarding drone operations in the country by reducing the number of forms that need to be filled to operate them from 25 to 5 and decreasing the types of fee charged from the operator from 72 to 4.

 

Under the Green zone, no permission is needed to fly drones. Whereas permissions are needed in Yellow zone while Red Zones are no fly areas.

In 16 Green Zones this 'Medicines from the Sky' project will be taken up. The data will be analyased for three months. We along with the Health Ministry, IT Ministry, state government and the Centre will together analyse the data and make model for the whole country. Today is a revolutionary day not only for Telangana but for the whole country, the minister said.

Scindia said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Drone Policy was envisaged.

 

He further said an interactive aerospace map is being prepared. With the help of the map, various zones are being earmarked with the help of states.

The Medicine from the Sky' is an initiative of Telangana in partnership with World Economic Forum, NITI Aayog, and HealthNet Global (Apollo Hospitals).

The project was launched on experimental Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone flights for delivery of vaccines using the identified airspace of the Vikarabad district.

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao requested the Union Minister to establish an Aviation University or Centre of excellence at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad.

 

...
Tags: jyotiraditya scindia, telangana state, vaccines, drone policy, medicine delivery
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

BJP leaders Vijay Rupani, BS Yediyurappa and Tirath Singh Rawat (from left to right). (ANI Photo)

Three CMs of BJP-ruled states resign in less than three months

Health Minister Veena George said the study began earlier this month and is expected to be completed by the end of September. (AFP Photo)

Kerala govt conducts seroprevalence study to assess COVID spread

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI Photo)

Focus of India-Australia ties is 'peaceful development of Indo-Pacific': Jaishankar

Vijay Rupani (PTI)

Vijay Rupani resigns as Gujarat Chief Minister



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnal standoff: Another round of talks between farmers, officials today

Farmers during their sit-in protest demanding action against IAS officer Ayush Sinha over police lathi-charge on the protesting farmers in August, outside the Mini Secretariat in Karnal, Sept. 9, 2021. (PTI)

Brics leaders tell Kabul not to shelter terrorists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the 13th BRICS Summit, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (PIB/PTI)

Karnal standoff ends: Haryana govt orders probe into Aug 28 incident

Farmers during their sit-in protest continuing from yesterday after their Kisan Mahapanchayat, outside the Mini Secretariat in Karnal, Sept. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

India records 33,376 new coronavirus cases, 308 deaths

A beneficiary receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at a special vaccination drive Vaccination Mela, in Bengaluru, (PTI/Shailendra Bhojak)

Mehbooba Mufti allegedly under house arrest

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->