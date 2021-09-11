Nation Current Affairs 11 Sep 2021 KTR requests Piyush ...
KTR requests Piyush Goyal for including cotton in PLI scheme

ANI
Published Sep 11, 2021, 6:56 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2021, 6:56 am IST
'For large number of cotton farmers, particularly from states like Telangana, support through such a scheme will give them better returns'
K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter @MinisterKTR)
Hyderabad: Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao complimented Union Minister Piyush Goyal for approving the Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme for the textile industry and suggested including the cotton segment for widening the scope of the scheme.

Rao, who is the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana, suggested including the cotton segment in the scheme.

 

In a letter to Goyal, Rao wrote, "As per the guidelines announced by the government, the incentives are available only for textile units operating in man-made fibre (MMF) segment, and unfortunately, cotton is not covered. As you are aware, more than 50 per cent of the consumption of textile products in India is with cotton as the base fibre, and therefore it provides linkages right upto the cotton farmers. In this respect, I request you to consider allowing these or similar incentives for textiles of all fibres. Our cotton textiles segment also needs support and having PLI or an equivalent scheme for it will enable the industry to invest in new projects, including the processing segment, which is in need of up-gradation."

 

"At this stage, keeping the cotton segment at par with MMF is also essential, as the industry is gradually recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and many leading players are reportedly considering new investments. Having PLI or equivalent scheme for the cotton segment, will speed up the investments and help the Central government in achieving its goal of 7.5 lakh employment even faster. For large number of cotton farmers, particularly from the cotton-growing states like Telangana, support through such a scheme will give them better returns and help them in their livelihoods," read the letter.

 

The Telangana minister requested Goyal to implement the Mega Investment Textiles Parks (MITRA) scheme soon citing better implementation of the scheme.
"As the government has rightly announced MITRA Scheme, I earnestly request you to implement it right away as it will complement the PLI scheme perfectly. Large investments require large land parcels, supported by quality infrastructure and linkages, and these can be provided by mega textile parks. Therefore, announcing of the mega textile park scheme will encourage states and other developers to immediately launch their projects so that the industry can set up their manufacturing units in a short time," read the letter.

 

He added, "We have made significant progress in our mega textile park at Warangal and created strong conditions for investment with Youngone Corporation of Korea and Kitex Garments, one of the world's leading kidswear exporter, committing investments in the mega textile park."

Taking steps forward towards the vision of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the Cabinet on September 8 approved the PLI scheme for Textiles for MMF Apparel, MMF Fabrics and 10 segments/ products of Technical Textiles with a budgetary outlay of Rs 10,683 crore. PLI for Textiles and other measures of Government in the sector e.g. providing raw material at competitive prices, skill development etc will herald a new age in textiles manufacturing.

 

...
